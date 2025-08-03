What's happening...

WWE SummerSlam Countdown Show report: Powell’s live notes on the night two pre-show

August 3, 2025

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam Night Two Countdown Show
East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium
Streamed live August 3, 2025, on social media and Peacock (and Netflix internationally)

-Michael Cole checked in as the host of the countdown shoe. He narrated arrival/backstage shots of Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, and Naomi. Cole set up a video package that recapped the first night of SummerSlam.

-Cole was joined by Big E and Wade Barrett at a desk that was set up on an elevated platform with fans standing behind them in the stadium parking lot.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.