WWE SummerSlam Countdown Show report: Powell’s live notes on the night two pre-show

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

WWE SummerSlam Night Two Countdown Show

East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium

Streamed live August 3, 2025, on social media and Peacock (and Netflix internationally)

-Michael Cole checked in as the host of the countdown shoe. He narrated arrival/backstage shots of Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, and Naomi. Cole set up a video package that recapped the first night of SummerSlam.

-Cole was joined by Big E and Wade Barrett at a desk that was set up on an elevated platform with fans standing behind them in the stadium parking lot.