WWE SummerSlam Countdown Show report: Powell’s live notes on the night two pre-show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE SummerSlam Night Two Countdown Show
East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium
Streamed live August 3, 2025, on social media and Peacock (and Netflix internationally)
-Michael Cole checked in as the host of the countdown shoe. He narrated arrival/backstage shots of Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, and Naomi. Cole set up a video package that recapped the first night of SummerSlam.
-Cole was joined by Big E and Wade Barrett at a desk that was set up on an elevated platform with fans standing behind them in the stadium parking lot.
