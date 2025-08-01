GCW “Hit ‘Em Up 2025” results (8/1): Vetter’s review of Effy vs. Crowbar for the GCW Championship, Steve Maclin vs. 1 Called Manders, Team Cardona vs. Team Shotzi

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Hit ‘Em Up 2025”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

August 1, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at Williams Center

This venue was packed! The crowd might be 500 people squished in there. Veda Scott provided commentary. Notably, this show began about two hours after the WWE ID Showcase ended in this venue.

* The show opened with footage from the three Japan shows this week (I still have one left to get to!).

1. Jack Cartwheel, Cappuccino, Jones, and Gringo Loco vs. Terry Yaki and “YDNB” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price. Gringo Loco and Yaki opened; this crowd was hot and split as they traded armdrags. Oliver hit a dropkick on Jones. Cartwheel hit a slingshot splash onto Price at 3:30. Loco hit a Gorilla Press on Price for a nearfall. Oliver hit a discus clothesline in the corner on Jack, then a German Suplex for a nearfall. Jack countered with a superkick and a stunner at 6:00. Loco hit a Swanton Bomb on Oliver for a nearfall. Jack hit a rolling cartwheel, with Jones getting a nearfall on Oliver.

Yaki got a hot tag and hit a flip dive onto two guys. He hit a Pele Kick on Loco. Jack hit a top-rope flipping neckbreaker move on Yaki, then a Sasuke Special dive to the floor onto Price and Oliver. Loco hit a flip dive to the floor onto everyone at 8:30. In the ring, Loco hit the Base Bomb (second-rope twisting powerbomb) on Yaki for a believable nearfall, but Oliver broke it up, and everyone was down. (I thought that was going to be the finish.) Jones superplexed Yaki; Terry hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Jones.

Price hit a Rebound Lariat on Cartwheel at 11:00, and everyone was down again. Yaki and Loco got up and traded forearm strikes. Price hit a top-rope flying doublestomp. He hit a huracanrana on Cartwheel, then his springboard blockbuster on Cartwheel. Yaki hit a top-rope flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Oliver and Price hit a team implant DDT to pin Cartwheel. That was just a non-stop match.

Terry Yaki, Jordan Oliver, and Alec Price defeated Jack Cartwheel, Cappuccino Jones, and Gringo Loco at 12:50.

* The heel squad of Otis Cogar, Atticus Cogar and Christian Napier ran into the ring and attacked everyone. This brought out Matt and Jeff Hardy! The crowd popped for the Hardys. Matt and Jeff hit neckbreakers on the Cogars, and they shook hands with Oliver and Price. Awesome. Matt Hardy got on the mic. “Well, hello, everyone. It is an absolutely WOOONDERFUL evening to be at Game Changer Wrestling.” Hardy put over Price and Oliver and said, “Ever since I stepped foot in GCW, I’ve liked what I’m seeing.” Matt noted this is the first time the Hardys have appeared in GCW as a duo. “There are a few people in the back I wouldn’t mind DELETING.”

* Jeff got on the mic. “We are always changing the pace of pro wrestling,” Jeff said. He talked about the cable ladder that was used in the recent TNA PPV. “Thank you for being pro wrestling fans, because pro wrestling has given us so much.” Matt said he wants to apologize to any Dudley fans in the building; it doesn’t sound like there are any! He promised, “It will be the final DELETION! of the Dudley Boys.” He added that places like GCW are so important to pro wrestling. A great moment for the live fans, and Matt gives such a good fiery babyface promo.

* We saw footage of Matt Cardona attacking Shotzi Blackheart and ‘breaking’ her arm.

2. Masha Slamovich vs. Gary Jay for the JCW World Title. Well, this explains why St. Louis-based Gary was at Wrestling Open in Massachusetts last night! Again, he’s like a red-headed Brodie Lee. Of course, he has a size and visible strength advantage. Masha has certainly fought more men in GCW/JCW this year than women. An intense lockup to open, but they almost immediately switched to forearm strikes. He dove through the ropes onto her at 1:30, and he chopped her at ringside. She fired back with her own chops. He hit a stiff boot to the face and was loudly booed, then he stomped on her hand. Masha hit a snap suplex on the floor at 3:30! No mats as far as I can tell.

They continued to brawl at ringside, and he slammed her back-first on the apron. They finally got back into the ring; he punched her and got a nearfall. She hit some clotheslines. He dropped her with another forearm strike. She hit a back suplex at 6:00, and they were both down. They traded headbutts, and he bit her forearm. Masha hit a second-rope superplex. She hit a Helluva Kick, then her rolling Koppo Kick for a nearfall at 8:00. Gary hit a second-rope swinging faceplant for a nearfall. She hit a second Koppo Kick for a nearfall at 9:30. They traded punches while on their knees. They got to their feet and she hit a spinning back fist and her White Knight piledriver for the pin! Good action.

Masha Slamovich defeated Gary Jay to retain the JCW World Title at 10:34.

* More footage aired of the Cardona-Shotzi feud with footage from their match in Dallas a few weeks ago during AEW All In weekend. Matt Cardona and “Smart” Mark Sterling came to the ring. Sterling was wearing red and blue, head to toe. (He looks like he’s ready to compete in a women’s match in Saudi Arabia in that outfit!) He got on the mic but the crowd drowned him out. He has signed legal paperwork that declares Cardona is “the Indy God.” Matt got on the mic and complained about the “screwjob” loss he had in Dallas. Cardona called Tommy Invincible to the ring. (GCW fans will remember that Cardona beat Tommy at the big Hammerstein Ballroom show in January.) Invincible is bald, muscular and has multiple tattoos but I can’t say I’ve enjoyed his matches much.

* Shotzi came to the ring, got on the mic, and said “The Indy God is here!” and that got a pop. She said she has someone who knows Cardona really well. Out of the back came Deonna Purrazzo! Shotzi then introduced her final teammate… and the music of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” can only mean it’s Matt Tremont! Matt, like Shotzi, were on the GCW Japan tour this week.

3. Matt Cardona and “Smart” Mark Sterling and Tommy Invincible vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Deonna Purrazzo and Matt Tremont. Cardona and Shozi went to open, but Cardona tagged out before locking up. Emil Jay wondered if Sterling had been in the ring lately. (He’s clearly not watching Wrestling Open/Beyond Wrestling!) Sterling and Deonna locked up, and she outwrestled him, so he kicked at the ropes in frustration. She locked in a Fujiwara Armbar, and Sterling quickly got to the ropes at 2:30. Tremont got in to face Tommy. Tommy tried a bodyslam, but he couldn’t lift the massive Tremont.

Tremont hit a splash in the corner on Invincible, then a double-noggin-knocker on Sterling and Tommy. Cardona jumped, and the Matts brawled. Tremont hit a splash to the mat at 5:00. Deonna hit a top-rope double crossbody block. Cardona choked Deonna on the mat and was booed. She got up, was livid, and hit a series of forearm strikes on Cardona. He bodyslammed Deonna, then tagged in Tommy at 7:00. He mockingly tried a Cena fistdrop, but she rolled away. Deonna suplexed Sterling. Shotzi and Cardona tagged in, and she hit a series of kicks.

Shotzi and Tommy flubbed an awkward stunner, but they kept going. Shotzi hit some rolling cannonballs on each of the heels at 9:00. Sterling hit a Spinebuster on Deonna. Tremont immediately hit a Samoan Drop on Sterling, then a standing powerbomb on Cardona. Shotzi threw a chair, but it accidentally struck Tremont! Cardona immediately rolled up Shotzi for the pin out of nowhere! That was well laid out.

Matt Cardona and “Smart” Mark Sterling and Tommy Invincible defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Deonna Purrazzo and Matt Tremont at 9:48.

* Footage aired of the Korakuen Hall show from Wednesday (that I haven’t seen yet!) with Jun Akiyama vs. 1 Called Manders. It looked like a good match.

4. Steve Maclin vs. 1 Called Manders. They immediately traded chops. They appear to be about the same height. Maclin hit a powermslam for a nearfall, then he clotheslined both of them to the floor at 1:30. They brawled at ringside and traded loud chops. Manders suplexed him on the floor. Manders chugged a beer as he threw Maclin back into the ring. Maclin hit a backbreaker over his knee at 3:30, and he took control. He hit a suplex and some chops, then he hit a hard clothesline to the back of the neck at 6:00, and he tied Manders in the Tree of Woe. Manders escaped and hit a chop and an Oklahoma Stampede (Bulldog Powerslam) for a nearfall.

Maclin again tied him in the Tree of Woe and hit the spear to the unprotected ribs for a nearfall at 7:30. He hit a running knee and a second-rope diving headbutt for a nearfall. They fought in the corner, and Maclin hit a second-rope superplex. However, Manders immediately dropped Maclin stomach-first on the ropes, and they were both down at 9:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Maclin dove through the ropes onto Manders. They got back into the ring but Manders immediately hit a stiff clothesline for a nearfall. They traded hard slaps. This has been intense. Manders hit another clothesline but only got a one-count! Manders wound up, hit a third clothesline, and got the pin. That was pretty awesome, actually.

1 Called Manders defeated Steve Maclin at 11:01.

* Footage aired of Atticus Cogar vs. Miyu Yamashita, again from the Wednesday show at Korakuen Hall

5. Atticus Cogar vs. Billie Starkz in an intergender match. Atticus got in the ring and attacked her as she got through the ropes, and we got a bell to begin. The crowd was all over the hated Atticus. He hit a suplex and was booed. Billie hit a spin kick to the face, then a dive through the ropes onto him at 2:00. In the ring, he pulled on her hair, then hit a moonsault onto her as she was in the ropes, getting a nearfall. Cogar pulled out some cooking skewers and jabbed them into a turnbuckle, and he swung her face into them, earning a “you sick f—!” chant. Atticus got a door and chairs and slid them into the ring. He nailed a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. He caught her, moved her to his back, and hit an Air Raid Crash through a door in the corner.

Atticus wrapped one of his suspenders around her throat. Billie hit a Sunset Bomb out of the corner onto a door for a nearfall at 7:00. She fired up and hit three consecutive German Suplexes, then a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. Christian Napier and Otis Cogar ran into the ring at 9:00, and Atticus planted the skewers into the top of her head! That brought out Tremont and Manders for the save. She hit a Swanton Bomb, but he got his knees up. Joey Janela got in the ring and attacked Atticus, hitting a Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver). Janela pulled Billie onto the prone Atticus for the pin. Billie stood up and was bleeding from the forehead from those skewers.

Billie Starkz defeated Atticus Cogar at 10:27.

* Footage aired of the recent KJ Orso vs. Sam Stackhouse match.

6. Drew Parker and Emersyn Jayne vs. “The Rejects” John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley. Jayne and Parker are both Europeans; Parker was on the Japan tour. I wasn’t aware Emersyn was in the U.S.; I doubt I have seen her against a man, but she doesn’t have the size of the Rejects. She opened against Reed. Drew entered and threw some bar darts into Reed’s back. Reed put the dart through Parker’s cheek, then he threw the darts onto Drew’s back. They started hitting each other with weapons, and I lost interest at this point. Reed broke a light tube against Parker’s body at 5:00 as they worked Drew over in their corner.

Reed accidentally cranked on Murdoch’s arm over the top rope. Murdoch yelled at ref Scarlette Donovan, so Scarlette hit a stunner on Murdoch! More light tubes were busted. Emersyn finally got back in at 7:30 and hit a top-rope missile dropkick. She hit an enzuigiri and a German Suplex on Murdoch. Reed and Murdoch both crashed through the glass in the corner. (I will reiterate that there are no barricades to keep fans back from the ring and the flying glass. This is a lawsuit waiting to happen.) Emersyn dove through the ropes onto the heels. In the ring, the Rejects slammed Emersyn onto the broken glass, and Reed hit a senton for a nearfall at 9:30.

Another pane of glass was set up in the corner. Murdoch hit a Canadian Destroyer on Parker. Jayne got a chair and she struck each heel with it. The Rejects hit a team brainbuster on Drew. Reed now put a dart through Jayne’s cheek! He did it on the other side, too. Gross. “This is gruesome,” Emil said in quite the understatement. Murdoch and Reed crashed through the glass in the corner. Emersyn hit a piledriver along her back. Emersyn hit a moonsault onto light tubes on top of Reed’s chest for the pin. Not my speed, but the crowd loved it.

Drew Parker and Emersyn Jayne defeated Reed Bentley and John Wayne Murdoch at 13:25.

* Veda ran through the list of all the cities GCW is headed to while the ring was cleaned.

7) Effy vs. Crowbar for the GCW World Heavyweight Title. Crowbar came to the ring holding a metal crowbar pipe; it’s the length of a kendo stick but much thicker. Crowbar swung the staff, but I don’t think he made contact. Effy hit a spear, then a dive through the ropes. He tied Crowbar in a Tarantula. In the ring, Crowbar threw Effy’s jacket over Effy and repeatedly punched him, then hit a dropkick into the corner. Crowbar hit a plancha to the floor on Effy, who was lying on a guardrail link at 4:30. In the ring, Effy hit a pair of Doink-style butt splashes to the chest, and he got a nearfall.

Effy nailed a Stomp to the head for a nearfall at 6:00. Effy hit a Helluva Kick, but it looks like he legit was favoring a leg. Emil noted that Effy’s “schedule might be catching up to him.” Effy put his leg over Crowbar’s head and dragged him to the mat. Crowbar hit a Frankensteiner and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 8:30. Crowbar got another guardrail link from under the ring; Emil rightfully wondered why the guardrails aren’t placed at ringside. Crowbar set up a guardrail bridge in the ring, and Effy was hobbling as he got to his feet. Maybe a slightly twisted ankle? He hit a boot in the corner.

Effy hit a Blockbuster onto the guardrail bridge at 11:00, and they were both down. Crowbar hit a sit-out powerbomb, then a Russian Leg Sweep with the metal crowbar, and he choked Effy with it. Crowbar hit some punches and a European Uppercut. Effy collapsed and sold pain in his knee. Effy forcefully kissed Crowbar on the mouth, hit a TKO Stunner, and applied a Stretch Plum-type submission hold, and Crowbar tapped out. Solid match; Crowbar had a good outing here. Not sure if it was just good selling or if Effy did tweak a leg in that one, but he sure looked to be in pain to me.

Effy defeated Crowbar to retain the GCW World Heavyweight Title at 13:44.

* Mad Man Pondo got in the ring. There is yet another GCW show later in the evening (at midnight EST!), and Pondo and Effy are on opposite teams. Pondo declared that New Jersey is “Juggalo territory.” Pondo said these fans are supporting a bunch of “criminals” and “thieves.” Effy told Pondo he’s a “juggalo clown deathmatch loser.” They began to brawl. Manders, Tremont, 2 Tuff Tony, Mickie Knuckles all got in the ring and brawled. More Juggalo Championship Wrestling guys hit the ring, and suddenly we had 20+ people in the ring. The GCW guys sent the Juggalos scurrying to the back. Promoter Brett Lauderdale got on the mic and ordered the GCW guys to kick the Juggalo guys out of the building. (This feud does nothing for me.) Brett ripped into Violent J, who apparently isn’t here.

* Footage aired of a violent Bear Bronson-Slade death match from a few months ago. Yeah, that first one was wild, and I know fans of that style have been clamoring for a rematch. I thought the Juggalo stuff was the show-closer, but we have one deathmatch left. Some barbed-wire doors and light tubes were already set up in the ring.

8. Bear Bronson and Slade vs. Dr. Redacted and Mr. Danger in a deathmatch. They all started brawling on the floor. Danger wore a light blue medical scrub, just like Dr. Redacted. Dr. Redacted went to a short balcony and hit a splash to the main floor. In the ring, Dr. Redacted hit a cannonball that shattered a glass pane. Redacted and Danger hit stereo dropkicks to send their opponents through doors at 7:30 then they took turns whacking each other over the head with door shards. Dr. Redacted hit a Lionsault on Bronson at 9:30.

Redacted hit a frogsplash. Danger hit a top-rope 450 Splash onto light tubes on Bronson for a nearfall at 11:30. Bronson tossed Danger through a door in the corner. Bronson and Slade worked together to slam Redacted through a glass pane bridge for the pin. Yeah, not for me at all, but the crowd loved this.

Bear Bronson and Slade vs. Dr. Redacted and Mr. Danger at 13:29 in a deathmatch.

Final Thoughts: This show was a very good example of what GCW is — some of the best indy workers, some intergender action, and some violent deathmatches that you just wouldn’t see on WWE or AEW TV. A fun six-man tag narrowly takes best match, just ahead of another really good Manders match, this time against Maclin. Masha-Gary Jay had a nice match so I’ll go with that for third. I’ll reiterate that I thought Manders had the best matches of the shows in Japan on Monday and Tuesday and he is just on a roll. Not a bad match here — even the death matches that aren’t my thing were well-received. The Cardona-Shotzi stuff continues to be fun. This show wrapped up at 11 p.m. EST so they only have about one hour before the third show of the day in this venue!