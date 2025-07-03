APC Catch “Final Storm” results: Vetter’s review of Nic Nemeth vs. Aigle Blanc, Gringo Loco vs. Griff vs. Thiago Montero, Rhio vs. Celine vs. JGU for the Progress Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Association les Professionnels du Catch “Final Storm”

June 28, 2025, in Nanterre, France, at Studio Jenny

Streamed live via YouTube.com

This show aired live and free on YouTube, and there are two versions – one with English commentary and one with French. Nanterre is just west of the Paris loop. (Fun fact! My ex-wife had me drive in Paris because the car was a stick shift, and she doesn’t know how to drive one. All the signs are in French, and I don’t read a lick of it. We somehow didn’t crash.) Notably on this show is Nic Nemeth facing French star Aigle Blanc, who is rumored to be WWE-bound. Gringo Loco, along with UK star Rhio, also are on this show. Besides those four, I only know Kuro, Ricky Sosa and Joseph Fenech Jr, so a lot of new faces for me here.

* The venue is a shockingly small ballroom; the ring was pushed up against one wall. There are chandeliers on the ceiling; that would matter later. While I don’t doubt it was a sellout, the crowd was only 300. (When I saw the lineup, I assumed this was going to be in a small theater.) Mett Demassi — who provides English commentary on the wXw shows in Germany — was on the call here. The lighting was good. The hard camera overlooked a corner of the ring; I don’t like that.

* After hearing from a French ring announcer, we saw a video package to introduce us to JGU. She has really short hair, and she gives off a tough-as-nails boxer vibe. The video package aired in English. We then saw a video for Celine, who has longer, dark hair, and she spoke in French, but there were English subtitles.

1. Rhio vs. Celine vs. JGU for the Progress Women’s Title. Rhio had a WWE tryout earlier this year, and she’s clearly the top female wrestler in the UK scene. She just regained this title a month ago. JGU wore a plain black sports top and boxer trunks. Rhio and JGU argued; the shorter, slender Celine jumped between them, but she was pushed aside. Mett said JGU beat Rhio in a prior matchup; those two traded rollups and had a standoff at 3:30. Celine and JGU traded offense while Rhio was down. Rhio tossed Celine onto JGU at 6:00, and Mett marveled at her strength.

Rhio hit a backbreaker over her knee on Celine. They all got up and traded kicks. Celine hit an (awful-looking) bulldog on JGU at 10:30, then a Meteora on Rhio. Celine hit a double DDT and got a nearfall on Rhio, then a nearfall on JGU. JGU dove through the ropes onto Rhio at 12:30. Celine hit a Trustfall (Coffin Drop) to the floor onto both women. In the ring, Celine tied JGU in an Octopus Stretch, but Rhio made the save. JGU hit a sit-out powerbomb on Celine, but Rhio made the save. JGU blocked Rhio’s package piledriver and instead flipped Rhio. Rhio hit a spinning heel kick, and this time, she hit the package piledriver for the pin. Good action.

Rhio defeated Celine and JGU to retain the Progress Women’s Title at 15:53.

2. Joseph Fenech Jr. vs. Josh-T. Fenech Jr. is a regular in Germany’s wXw, and I’ve compared him a bit to Roman Reigns and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa. Josh-T is a thin, thin Black man; think 2000s Human Tornado in his slender frame. They locked up, and it’s clear that Josh-T is really tall. (His cagematch.net bio says he’s 19 and 6’3″. Maybe it’s because he’s so thin that he looks even taller than that!) Josh-T hit a doublestomp to the back at 2:00. Fenech hit a flipping dive through the ropes, and that popped the crowd.

In the ring, Fenech Jr. was in charge and kept Josh-T grounded. Josh-T hit a suplex at 4:30. He hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall, then a big leg lariat at 7:00. Fenech hit a Lethal Injection, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Josh-T hit a running stunner and a uranage at 9:30, then a kick to the back of the head for a nearfall. Fenech Jr. hit a DDT for the clean pin. Decent match.

Joseph Fenech Jr. defeated Josh-T at 10:39.

* A Black man came to the ring, using a crutch. His name sounds like “A-Buck.” He clearly is a wrestler who is injured and can’t compete. No English subtitles on a live speech, though! (And as I noted above, I don’t read it or speak the language!) Mett said that A-Buck is taking an extended break to heal up.

3. Ricky Sosa & Mecca vs. “Suplex Republic” Cuma Bolat & Zack Enti vs. Erin Ordo & Nate Prince (w/Leonis) in a three-way for the APC Catch Tag Team Titles. Sosa is similar to Kevin Knight but a bit taller; he’s the rising star to watch here. Again, everyone else here is new to me. Mecca is shorter and thicker than Sosa; think Angelo Dawkins. Suplex Republic are white guys who wore track jackets, looking like the Ukrainian mafia. Ordo and Prince are young with good physiques, and they wore similar blue gear. As champs entering the match, Sosa and Mecca came out last. All six battled at the bell. Suplex Republic removed those track jackets, and they both wore singlets.

Ordo hit a flip dive to the floor. Sosa hit a moonsault to the floor. (Yeah, he’s one to watch!) Bolat hit a flip dive to the floor. Mecca hit a top-rope somersault onto everyone on the floor. Ordo and Prince accidentally hit a chandelier on a flip, and it shattered with pieces falling in the ring. They all fought on the floor. In the ring, Ordo struck Sosa with a broomstick across the back at 6:00, and that popped the crowd. Mecca hit a double shoulder tackle on the Suplex Republic. The four challengers all hit stereo kicks to Mecca’s head! Mett noted the challengers were suddenly working together.

Sosa hit a German Suplex on Ordo, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 10:00. Botat hit a German Suplex. Mecca hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Ordo. He put both Ordo and Prince on his shoulders! He hit a double Samoan Drop at 13:00. The Suplex Republic each put a cross-armbreaker on Mecca, but Sosa made the save. Bolat hit a second-rope German Suplex on Sosa. The Republic hit a team Styles Clash to pin Sosa! New champions! (I debated skipping this match because I only knew one guy. I’m so glad I tuned in!)

Cuma Bolat & Zack Enti defeated Erin Ordo & Nate Prince and Ricky Sosa & Mecca in a three-way to win the APC Tag Team Titles at 13:56.

* Intermission. Blank screen and elevator music. But I wasn’t watching live. Good thing… because intermission went a whopping 37 minutes!

* A video package aired with Thiago Montero standing on a pier with yachts in the background. The promo was in French but he’s clearly a rich French asshole!

4. Gringo Loco vs. Griff vs. Thiago Montero in a three-way. Again, I only know Gringo of these three.Thiago came out first and he was greeted by a lot of middle fingers. He has the swagger of a debuting Razor Ramon circa 1993. Griff is tall, white, and really thin. Griff and Gringo traded moves while Thiagro was on the floor, and of course, Loco paused to dance. Thiagro dropped Loco on the ring apron, then he got in the ring and battled Griff. Loco flipped both opponents to the floor, then he hit a flip dive to the floor on them at 3:30.

Thiago hit a sideslam on Loco for a nearfall, then a back suplex on Griff for a nearfall at 7:00. Loco got a sunset flip for a nearfall, and he hit some overhand chops on Thiago. Loco hit an F5 slam. Thiago hit a top-rope flying forearm on Loco for a nearfall at 9:00. Gringo powerbombed Griff onto Thiago and he got a nearfall at 11:00. Loco missed a moonsault. Thiago hit a running knee on Loco for a nearfall.

Thiago hit a flipping powerbomb on Griff for a nearfall. They all fought on the top rope, and they did a triple Spanish Fly to the mat at 14:00, drawing a massive pop. “An absolute car crash! More like a plane crash!” Mett shouted. Griff hit Thiago with a clipboard, then he hit a springboard DDT on Loco. Griff hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor on Loco, but he missed a top-rope Shooting Star Press. Thiago immediately hit a running kick to pin Griff. Good action.

Thiago Montero defeated Griff and Gringo Loco in a three-way at 16:00.

5. Kuro vs. Ravage in an I Quit match. I’ve seen Kuro a few times in wXw; think Cedric Alexander. Ravage wore a mask and an orange-and-black singlet; he’s white and was booed. They immediately started brawling and went to the floor, where Kuro whipped Ravage into the rows of chairs. (Again, this room is packed, so the fans really had to scramble to get out of the way.) They brawled up a staircase! This upstairs area must just be a control room for equipment; it’s pretty small. They fought back to the main level, and Ravage tossed him into the ring at 3:00.

Kuro hit a doublestomp to the chest and a running shotgun dropkick. Ravage caught him with a stunner. He went under the ring and got a fork and repeatedly stabbed Kuro in the forehead at 6:30, but Kuro refused to quit. (He apparently swore, as Mett said he can’t repeat it.) A white guy came to the ring at 9:00; Mett said his name is “La Krass.” (Oh, it is even written on his chest.) La Krass threw a chair at Kuro’s head! (It sounds like Mett thought La Krass would beat up Ravage, not help him.)

This was now essentially two-on-one, but a white guy named Ben jumped in the ring for the save. Celine (from the first match) jumped in to separate Ben and La Krass. Celine hit a stunner on La Krass. (I’m not used to all this interference in an I Quit match.) She slapped Ravage. Kuro hit a superkick on Ravage. He launched off a chair to hit a flip dive to the floor at 13:00. Ben and Celine tied up La Krass on the floor with duct tape. Meanwhile, in the ring, Ravage scooped up Celine and used her legs to strike Kuro, then he bodyslammed her. Ravage threatened to strike Celine, but Kuro refused to say he would quit, so Ravage let her go and he hit some blows on Kuro.

Celine hit a low blow on Ravage. Kuro hit a superkick on Ravage. Kuro hit a jumping piledriver along his back. He got a chair and jabbed it into Ravage’s back, then he struck Ravage over the head with it. Ravage hit a Buckshot Lariat at 19:00. They went to the floor, and Ravage threw a chair at Kuro’s face, then he hit a Cactus Elbow from the apron to the floor on Kuro. In the ring, Kuro threw a chair at Ravage. Kuro hit a Coast-to-Coast missile dropkick, kicking a chair into Ravage’s face. Kuro put Ravage’s head in a chair and went to jab the fork in Ravage’s eye, and Ravage quit! Decent brawl, but it could have been a bit shorter.

Kuro defeated Ravage at 23:16.

6. Nic Nemeth vs. Aigle Blanc. This was definitely the reason to tune in. Again, Blanc has had a WWE tryout and is rumored to have signed a deal. He has a great physique. I’ve joked that with the blond curls coming from under that mask, he could almost be Matt Riddle in disguise. A massive pop for Nemeth, who carried a TNA Tag Team Title belt with him. They stood nose-to-nose at the bell and appeared to be the same height, but Nemeth is thicker. Nic went for a superkick, but Blanc fell backward to the mat to avoid it. An intense lockup, and they fought to the mat. Nemeth hit a dropkick at 2:00, then a running blow to the back of the head.

Blanc hit an enzuigiri and a flying leg lock around the neck; a really unique take on a huracanrana. They fought to the floor at 4:00 and brawled at ringside. In the ring, Nemeth kept Blanc grounded, and he planted his foot in Aigle’s throat. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Blanc whipped Nemeth chest-first into the turnbuckles at 8:00, with Nic crashing and falling to the mat. Blanc hit a crossbody block, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant (in English!) Blanc hit a corkscrew suplex for a nearfall, and we now got a “Fight forever!” chant.

Blanc went to the top rope, but Nemeth rolled away to the ropes. Blanc hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor at 10:00! In the ring, Nemeth hit a DDT for a nearfall. Nemeth went for the Danger Zone, but Aigle blocked it, and Aigle spiked Nemeth’s head into the mat, then Blanc hit a springboard flying knee for a nearfall, and they were both down at 12:30. Nemeth hit the Fameasser leg drop for a believable nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes and punches. Nemeth hit a headbutt and a superkick for a believable nearfall at 14:30.

Blanc blocked a superkick, and he hit his own Danger Zone on Nic! Blanc hit a 450 Splash for a believable nearfall! The ref checked on Nemeth, who had collapsed; Nic got a rollup for a nearfall. Aigle hit a Dragon Suplex and a clothesline. He went for a springboard move, but Nemeth caught him mid-air with the Danger Zone (Zig-Zag) for the pin! That was a blast. A really strong showing by both men.

Nic Nemeth defeated Aigle Blanc at 17:37.

* Nemeth got on the mic and thanked the crowd. He put over Aigle, handed him the mic, and left. Aigle got to say a few words to the fans before the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: A free show and certainly something different than I’m used to seeing. A really outstanding main event. Nemeth showed up and had a heckuva match against the rising star in Blanc. At the very least, check out this match. I’ll narrowly go with Loco’s three-way for second, with the women’s opener as third. Mett does a great job on commentary. Based on what I’ve heard in listening to him in the booth, he must speak both French and German fairly proficiently, as he knew what was being said.