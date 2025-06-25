Jim Ross declares that he is cancer-free

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW broadcast team member Jim Ross provided a health update during his latest “Grilling JR” podcast with Conrad Thompson. Ross said that he is cancer-free following his recent colon cancer surgery. He also stated that he hopes to appear at All In Texas on July 12. Ross also praised AEW owner Tony Khan for being “amazingly wonderful” throughout the ordeal.

Powell’s POV: That’s terrific news, and I hope that JR will be able to make good on his goal to return at All In Texas. Here’s wishing JR continued good health.