Shane McMahon says Vince McMahon has no plans to start a pro wrestling company

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shane McMahon spoke with TMZ and was asked whether his father Vince McMahon is interested in starting a new pro wrestling promotion. “You never know what’s going to happen out there,” Shane said. “Of course, anything can happen in WWE, but those rumors are false.”

Shane was also asked about his own meeting with Tony Khan. “Had a meeting with AEW and wished them continued success,” said McMahon. “But it’s not WWE, it’s not the company that I helped build. But you never know what’s going to happen in this business.” Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: The company that Shane claims he helped build was built before he started working behind the scenes. Anyway, the rumors of Vince starting his own promotion always seemed far-fetched.