NXT TV preview: NXT North American Championship match set for the Battleground fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship

-Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights

-Jasper Troy makes his in-ring debut

-Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker

Powell's POV: Tuesday's NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show was moved from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center due to low ticket sales.