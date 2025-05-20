NXT TV, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV grade, Road Dogg, Akam, Kayden Carter, Randy Savage

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the final push for Sunday’s NXT Battleground. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dark Side of the Ring airs tonight on Vice at 9CT/10ET. Tonight’s show is the penultimate episode of season 6, and is listed as “The Scream Queen: Daffney”.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT television show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brian “Road Dogg” James is 56.

-Akam (Sunny Dhinsa) of the AOP tag team is 32.

-Kayden Carter (Allyssa Lane) is 37.

-Randy Savage (Randy Poffo) died at age 58 on May 20, 2011. Savage was driving when he became unresponsive and crashed into a tree.