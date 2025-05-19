What's happening...

Darby Allin comments on climbing Mount Everest

May 19, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Darby Allin issued his first comments since reaching the summit of Mount Everest. “What a ride,” Allin wrote. “Thanks @aew for everything in life. Thanks to the amazing team at Adventure Consultants and the Sherpa squad. This shit was wild!” Follow him via Instagram.com.

Powell’s POV: Allin included a cool photo (see below) of him and three members of his crew holding up an AEW flag while on the Mount Everest summit.

 

