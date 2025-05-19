Darby Allin comments on climbing Mount Everest

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Darby Allin issued his first comments since reaching the summit of Mount Everest. “What a ride,” Allin wrote. “Thanks @aew for everything in life. Thanks to the amazing team at Adventure Consultants and the Sherpa squad. This shit was wild!” Follow him via Instagram.com.
Powell’s POV: Allin included a cool photo (see below) of him and three members of his crew holding up an AEW flag while on the Mount Everest summit.
View this post on Instagram
Be the first to comment