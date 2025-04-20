GCW “Clusterf*ck Forever 2025” results (4/20): Vetter’s review of the annual Clusterf*ck match, and a scramble cage match

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

GCW “Clusterf*ck Forever 2025”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino

This is the 13th (and final!) show of the 13-event Collective, featuring promotions from quite literally across the world. (NO, I haven’t watched them all yet!) This began at 11:59 p.m. local time and was the third show of Saturday’s three-event lineup here. The Collective logo is in the center. The lighting over the ring was really good and this is as top-notch as I’ve seen GCW look. Dave Prazak, Jordan Castle, and Veda Scott provided commentary.

* This show tends to be light-hearted with a never-ending Royal Rumble. I just looked up last year’s show, and there were 77 participants with Microman as the winner. (And I clocked that match at 1:57:36.) When the show opened, a cage had been set up with weapons placed inside. There are also two platforms in opposite corners of the cage for them to launch from. Prazak just said there are only two matches, so that likely means even more participants and a longer Rumble than last year!

1. Gringo Loco vs. Mike D Vecchio vs. Facade vs. Ciclope vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Ninja Mack vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Man Like DeReiss vs. Sidney Akeem in a Doug Gentry nine-man scramble cage match. For those of us who follow the indy scene, this is a pretty star-studded field. Sidney entered last and immediately hit a flip dive off a platform onto everyone down below, and we’re underway! Ninja Mack did a sunset flip bomb off the top of the cage , with one of the two men below him landing on him, leading to a “clusterf—!” chant. Facade hit a Canadian Destroyer; everyone started hitting one. D Vecchio (the most muscular guy in this one) began throwing guys into the cage wall and he hit a gut-wrench powerbomb for a nearfall at 3:00.

DeReiss hit a superplex on D Vecchio, who was standing on a platform. Facade did his best Elix Skipper impersonation, walking on top of the cage before leaping onto guys below! Sidney hit his twisting crossbody block on Lloyd. Sidney hit his backflip-into-a-stunner. Ciclope speared both Sidney and Mack. DeReiss and Mathers hit stereo 450 Splashes for nearfalls. D Vecchio launched off the platform and hit an incredible Shooting Star Press onto the eight guys below and that POPPED the crowd.

A masked man jumped in the cage! It’s Miedo Extremo! (Ciclope’s former tag partner and now sworn enemy!) He shoved Ciclope off the platform, with Ciclope crashing through a barbed-wire spiderweb on the floor at 8:00! “These two were as close as brothers!” Veda shouted. That was quite a bump. Miedo has left so it’s just eight guys fighting in the ring now. Ciclope was helped to the back. Loco made a double-decker door bridge and he fought D Vecchio onto the platform. Loco hit a powerbomb through the double-decker and scored the pin. Great athleticism and some big bumps; a very satisfying bump-fest.

Gringo Loco defeated Mike D Vecchio, Facade, Ciclope, Marcus Mathers, Ninja Mack, Jimmy Lloyd, Man Like DeReiss, and Sidney Akeem in a Doug Gentry nine-man scramble cage match at 11:33.

* A video package aired while the cage was torn down. The video showed the return of Jordan Oliver a night ago, then highlights of Joey Janela vs. Sabu.

2. TheClusterf*ck. Again, no idea how many participants, and people tend to come out in random intervals (including some two or more at a time. The rules pretty much are there are no rules.) You can be eliminated by: being thrown over the top rope, pinfall, leaving the arena, or death. “The Up Up Girls” Miu Watanabe, Raku and Yuki Aino, came to the ring, singing and dancing their way. (A pretty choreographed dance routine by them.) Kerry Morton cut off their music and berated them. He’s “Mr. Game Changer Wrestling.” Morton is officially No. 2, Emil Jay said. All three women beat him up so I’m saying they are entrants 1-4. Raku hit him with a pillow and they tossed him at 0:50. They sang some more. B3cca, the international pop star, came out and sang “On B3cca, On God” on the stage and she’s No. 5. (Far more singing than wrestling so far!) She finally got in the ring and kicked the Up Up Girls.

Zayda Steel was No. 6. Watanabe hit a Giant Swing on B3cca. “Swipe Right” Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes are entrants 7-8-9. B3cca and Zayda tossed all three of the Up Up Girls, Zayda hit the Unprettier on B3cca and pinned her at 8:00 so we’re down to four. Steven Crowe, who participated in the Big Gay Brunch earlier, was No. 10. MBM and “his friend” are 11 and 12; I don’t know these two. One of them is masked. They were quickly eliminated as the four WWE ID prospects were working together. The Warlord (Yes WWF’s Warlord!) was No. 13. The three Swipe Right guys all eliminated themselves! It’s just Warlord and Zayda Steel left. Shreddy, a muscular man I’ve never seen before, entered at No. 14 at 14:30 and he got in Warlord’s face.

Tombstone Jesus was No. 15 as Warlord tossed Shreddy. The combined age of Warlord and Tombstone must be 110 or so. Zayda threw some punches on Warlord’s back, who no-sold it. Tombstone Jesus and Zayda tossed Warlord! She slapped Tombstone. He charged; she low-bridged the top rope, and he fell to the floor! Human Tornado was No. 16. He hit his signature stomps on her in the corner. She crawled to different corners, but he followed her and kept kicking her. Nate Webb was No. 17 at 20:00 and my guess is we’ll hear the entirety of Wheatus’ tune “Teenage Dirtbag.” His arm was still in a sling. (I thought he had retired.) Yes, Webb went into the crowd and danced and high-fived fans, and was in no rush to save Zayda. Funny. “Has she ever heard this song before? It’s a different generation,” Veda said of Zayda Steel. The music suddenly changed and Yoshihiko (the mannequin!!) was No. 18 and the crowd popped for the doll’s appearance. (Yes, this is all silliness.) Yoshihiko ‘fought’ Human Tornado.

Zayda was on the floor; Webb still hasn’t made it to the ring. Santana Jackson (and blanket Jackson) are No. 19 and No. 20. (If a mannequin can be an official entrant, I guess a blanket can do.) Webb entered the ring with Santana; those two had a ‘dance-off’ with Human Tornado. Webb was tossed. Santana tossed Human Tornado. Snitsky was No. 21 at 28:00; his beard is in a braid that is absurdly long. (No way that’s real, right?) I believe right now we have Snitsky, Santana, Blanket, Yoshihiko and Zayda, in a sentence never written before. Snitsky chokeslammed Santana. He put on the hat and sunglasses and danced, then he tossed Santana. He looked at blanket Jackson (a baby doll.) he grabbed Yoshihiko’s leg and hit the mannequin against the mat, then tossed it into the crowd. Snitsky picked up blanket! Some fans shouted for him to stop. He punted the doll into the crowd and was eliminated. Snitsky left the building and was eliminated… so our only person in the ring was Zayda Steel!

Tara Zep was No. 22 at 32:30; she’s the scary freak with white face paint. She and Zayda rolled to the floor and fought, then got back in, where Zayda hit an Unprettier and pinned Tara! Kidd Bandit was No. 23; the trans athlete faced Zack Sabre earlier in the day. Bandit kicked Zayda and pinned her at 35:30. Unagi Sayaka was No. 24. Jai Vidal was No. 25. Jai and Bandit traded blows as Unagi rolled to the floor and sat in the crowd. Ashley Vox was No. 26; she lost in a two-on-one match to Megan Bayne in Boston just a couple days ago. Vipress was No. 27 at 39:30. We have five in the ring, which is about as many as we’ve had at one time. Viva Van was No. 28. Sonny Kiss was No. 29 at 41:00. The massive Parrow was No. 30. (I want to point out that Emil is now just saying “the next participant;” he has given up on trying to keep track!)

Parrow quickly tossed Vipress, then Viva Van. then Sonny Kiss. Unagi hit Parrow. He picked her up, set her on the apron, and ordered her to the floor, and she hopped off. Funny. Parrow tossed Jai Vidal! It is suddenly just Parrow vs. Ashley Vox. Ashley pleaded, saying she just got married. They did the ‘Dirty Dancing’ pose, but then he tossed her, so it’s just Parrow left at 45:00. The scrawny, talented teen Bodhi Young Prodigy was No. 31, but Parrow launched him onto several people on the floor. Channing Decker was No. 32; I think I’ve heard the name but I don’t know him. He has a good physique but he’s much smaller than Parrow! Parrow hit a fallaway slam and tossed Channing. Sonico was No. 33; Jordan Castle said this was Sonico’s 12th show of the weekend! Parrow hit a chairshot to Sonico’s back and tossed him, too! The flamboyant DC Joker-style Randy Myers was No. 34. Parrow hit a piledriver and immediately pinned Myers!

CPA was No 35; Veda noted that “tax season is over.” He peeled off one button-down shirt to reveal an identical one below, and he fought Parrow. He hit the 1099 (comedy 619) but he couldn’t lift Parrow. Dustin Thomas, who has no legs, was No. 36. Kidd Bandit crawled back into the ring; Bandit has been on the floor for a long time. CPA finally bodyslammed Parrow! Dustin Thomas hit a splash onto Parrow! Thomas, Bandit and CPA worked together to eliminate Parrow at 54:00!!! Sleepy Ed came out at No. 37, and he dragged a bed onto the stage and laid down on it. “He brought a bed!!!” Prazak said, laughing. Everyone got quiet so Ed could sleep. Funny. Jeffrey John was No. 38; he walked by Sleepy Ed, still on the bed. Teenager Rhys Maddox was No. 39; he competed on the Dragon Gate shows. “The Mexicools” Juventud Guerrera and Super Crazy were No. 40 and 41. They brought out a new member, pushing a ‘bubble mower,’ Microman (42)!! Castle reminded us that Microman was last year’s winner. We just hit 60:00… but this video shows it goes another 90 minutes!

Juventud pinned Rhys Maddox. Super Crazy pinned CPA. Juventud pinned Jeffrey John. Microman fought Brandon Thomas, who again has a full upper body but no legs. Microman hit a 619! “The Juggalos” 2 Tuff Tony (43), Dani Mo (44) Yabo the Clown (45) Rufo the Clown (46), Mickie Knuckles (47), and the “New Backseat Boys” JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson” (48-49) all entered together at 64:00. They eliminated Super Crazy and the crowd booed. They kicked Juventud to the floor. Mickie punched Bandit. One of the clowns caught Dustin Thomas and dumped him to the floor. Besides the seven Juggalos, it is just Kidd Bandit and Microman left. Bandit was tossed. The seven JCW guys surrounded Microman and 2 Tuff Tony kicked him to the mat! Microman climbed the ropes but Tony shook the ropes, and Microman fell to the floor. “Who the hell can stop these guys?” Jordan Castle asked.

Nasty Leroy (no. 50) brought a cart of weapons, dressed like New Jack. He hit the JCW guys with a few weapons, but they overpowered him. (Can a full squad of GCW regulars come out all at once?) Sure enough, that’s what’s happening! Dr. Redacted (51), Matt Tremont (52), Big F’n Joe (53), Bam Sullivan (54), Lou Nixon (55) and John Wayne Murdoch (56) all came out together at 72:00 so they all fought against the JCW team! Someone shoved a gusset plate into Dr. Redacted’s forehead. Gross. This match has gone from the comedy stage to the hardcore phase. Everyone was fighting on the floor; almost no one was in the ring. (I guess give them credit here for creating separate ‘chapters’ to this match.)

The clowns threw Dr. Redacted into a barbed-wire board in the corner at 76:00. Tony set his fist on fire and punched Murdoch. Mickie grabbed Big F’n Joe in the groin, and they literally have all brawled out of the building and thus were all eliminated. “Who is even still in this?” Veda asked. Prazak pointed out that Sleepy Ed is left. The Invisible Man was no. 57, and he ‘dragged’ Sleepy Ed from the bed to the ring. Invisible Man tossed Sleepy Ed out at 80:00. Dan Barry was No. 58 and he battled the Invisible Man. He did a series of flips as he fought someone I just cannot see! We got a “both these guys!” chant. Funny. (I said this match was about the comedy!) The Invisible Man hit a superplex and tossed Dan Barry at 84:00. (we still have maybe 55 minutes to go!)

Frank The Clown (59) came onto the stage and berated The Invisible Man. Invisible Man pinned him in seconds. (At least Barry lasted a few minutes!) Dan the Dad was No. 60! Invisible Man knocked Dan’s coffee cup from his hand, and Dan was irate! Dan put Invisible Man over his knee and spanked him. Invisible Man rolled up Dan and pinned him at 88:00. Cheeseburger was No. 61. (While the humor isn’t really my thing, I applaud each of these guys for going out there and fighting solo.) Invisible Man tied Cheeseburger in a Figure Four! Cheesburger tapped out! Jack Cartwheel was No. 62. Jack did some cartwheels as he fought the Invisible Man. He went for a Shooting Star Press, but Invisible Man (apparently!) got his knees up into Jack’s stomach, then tossed Cartwheel.

Tommy Invincible was No. 63; we saw this muscular bald guy lose to Matt Cardona at the big Hammerstein Ballroom show in January. Harlon Abbott was No. 64 at 94:00; he has a long beard and long hair in a pony tail (similar hair to Elijah but not similar looks.) He fought Invisible Man as Tommy was down on the mat. Manny Lemons was No. 64. I don’t remember him but Castle shouted a “welcome back!” at him. Elton John played and everyone knew that meant Effy was No. 65 at 98:00. He hit some clotheslines on Abbott, Lemons and Invisible Man. Effy clotheslined Lemons to the floor. Abbott hit a piledriver on Effy, but Effy rolled up Abbott and pinned him, too. Effy stomped on Invincible. The Invisible Man hit a low blow on Effy and tossed him. Castle said that has to put him in line for a title shot! Invincible hit a stunner and pinned the Invisible Man at 101:00.

“Movie director” JGeorge (66) from the New England area and Lady Killjoy (67) entered. Castle wasn’t sure if she is “an official participant” but she’s competing. Megan Bayne was No. 68 and she hit a double clothesline on Lady Killjoy and JGeorge. She piled them on top of each other and pinned them both. So, it is just Megan and Tommy Invincible now. She hit an F5 and pinned him at 103:00, and Veda said Megan is her favorite to win this. Frankie Bee was No. 69; the commentators said she is Australian, and she is much shorter than Megan. Bayne quickly hit an F5 and pinned Bee. Brittnie Brooks was No. 70! (Again, last year had 77 participants and we have a lot of GCW regulars that haven’t appeared yet.) Megan hit a Tombstone Piledriver and pinned Brittnie!

Lena Kross (a really tall Australian!) was No. 71; I’ve only seen her a few times but she’s impressive. They stood toe-to-toe and Lena is taller, maybe at 6’2″, and they traded chops and forearm strikes. Megan hit a German Suplex, so Lena hit one! WWE ID prospect Sam Holloway was No. 72 at 109:00; he’s around 6’6″ and he chokeslammed both women and was booed. Bon Jovi played and the crowd popped as 1 Called Manders (73) came out. Manders and Holloway traded forearm strikes as the women were on the floor. Manders hit a clothesline to send Holloway over the top rope to the floor! Thomas Shire (Manders’ teammate!) was No. 74! Castle noted these two won the West Coast Pro Tag Titles earlier in the weekend. They hugged before trading forearm strikes. (A reminder that Bayne and Kross have not been eliminated.) Manders tossed Shire at 113:00, as we are approaching the length of last year’s Clusterf.

Mike Jackson, age 75, was also No. 75. (Coincidence?) He did the Old School tightrope walk and worked Manders’ arm. Masha Slamovich was No. 76 at 115:00. Shire is seated in the front row. Masha tossed Mike Jackson. Lena jumped in the ring and attacked Masha! (There is still 24 minutes left in this video but we must be getting close to the end, right?) Masha kicked Lena off the apron to the floor. Alec Price was No. 77 (tying last year’s field size) and he hit a doublestomp on Manders. So, the four left right now are all GCW regulars. Paul London was No. 78 and he sang his way to the ring. Price hit a pop-up dropkick on London! Starboy Charlie was No. 79 as we have reached two hours (120 minutes.) Cool to see Charlie and Price get to hook up with London, as they certainly have copied his style from 20 years ago. Charlie and London copied each other’s motions before locking up.

I’ll point out that almost no one from that opening scramble have been in this year. “The Bob Squad” Bobby Flaco (80), Ariel Van Go (81), Davey Bang (82), Terry Yaki (83) and Brayden Toon (84) and Jay Lucas (85) all entered together at 122:00. However, ‘the Bob Squad’ turned on each other and started fighting, and Yaki and Lucas were quickly eliminated. Flaco was tossed. Manders tossed Toon, Van Go and Bang as those three fought against the ropes! Castle said he believes that leaves Starboy Charlie, Manders and London. I think Masha and Price are still in, too. Man Like DeReiss (86) came to the ring on the mic and kept rapping while he kicked Charlie to the floor and eliminated him. Masha got back in. (Yep, Castle forgot about her.) DeReiss sat down in a corner; he wants her to push her butt in his face (Viva Van did that last year in a truly viral moment.)

Instead, Paul London rubbed his butt in DeReiss’ face for some juvenile comedy. Masha tossed London at 129:00. Price got back in (yes, Jordan Castle forgot about him, too) and Alec traded forearm strikes with Masha! They traded some rollups and he pinned her! That makes up for a few times he has lost to her! Manders jumped back in the ring and chopped Price. I think it’s just these two, Megan Bayne and DeReiss now. Price hit his top-rope Blockbuster. Manders clotheslined him on the apron, and Alec fell to the floor. Sure enough, Megan got in the ring to confront Manders and we got a “both these wrestlers!” chant. She hit her leaping clothesline, then clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. DeReiss jumped back in and hit a shotgun dropkick! Music played as our last entrant is Joey Janela (87) at 132:00.

Bayne and Joey worked over DeReiss and Megan hit a Doomsday Device clothesline for a nearfall on MLD. So I guess the guys in the scramble aren’t in this, after all. We have some music I’ve heard a lot lately! It’s Chris Bey! No, he’s not in it… he introduced Brodie Lee Jr. (88)!!! He is not wearing a mask and he’s 13 years-old. There were LOUD cheers for Brodie. Brodie was standing on the ropes and absorbing the cheers. Meanwhile, Megan hit a low blow on DeReiss and a Falcon Arrow and tossed DeReiss to the floor. So it is just Janela, Bayne and Brodie Lee Jr. Janela grabbed a chair and the crowd was aghast! He tossed it but it struck Bayne! Brodie pushed Janela into Bayne, and Megan fell over the top rope to the floor! Brodie got a rollup on Joey for a nearfall! This crowd was 100 percent behind Brodie.

Brodie applied an ankle lock and dragged Joey to the center of the ring! Joey escaped. Janela hit a DVD on the kid for a nearfall at 138:00. Brodie kipped up and that popped the crowd. The crowd chanted, “You f—ed up,” at Joey. Brodie hit a clothesline and a stunner that sent Joey over the top rope to the floor! Your unexpected winner is Brodie Lee Jr.!!!!!!!!!! That was FUN.

Brodie Lee Jr. won the Clusterf*ck at 2:19:31.

Final Thoughts: What a silly fun match. Yes, it was well laid-out with periods of comedy, then hardcore, then comedy. As is so often the case, we had a lot of likely winners near the end — I would have believed Manders, Masha, Price, Bayne would win — but I liked the fun swerve to Brodie. Always some random surprises, from Human Tornado to Snitsky to Juventud Guerrera. SO, the total participants was 88, but that included The Invisible Man, Towel Jackson and Yoshihiko.

The opening scramble was fun. I’m fairly certain that someone said those wrestlers would be in the Clusterf later, but it’s fine they weren’t in. That said, the absence of Jordan Oliver felt notable, in the wake of his big return a day ago.