WWE Smackdown rating for appearances by Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.459 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.571 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.52 rating. One can only assume that that the NCAA basketball tournament played a big part in the decline in the key demo. One year earlier, the March 22, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.235 million viewers and a 0.61 rating for a Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes confrontation.