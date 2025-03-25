New head of TNA creative, latest Anthem/TNA firings reportedly include Gail Kim

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA has a new head of creative. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Hunter Johnston is the new head of TNA creative. Anthem/TNA also fired various backstage personnel. Johnson also reports that TNA President Carlos Silva issued an email to Anthem staff announcing the departures of Gail Kim, Ariel Shnerer, Rob Kligman, Michael Shewchenko, Karen Clevett, Romy Glazer, and Sebastian Dastrani. Rafael Morf, who had been doing consulting work for the company, was listed as moving on.

Powell’s POV: Johnston wrestled as Delirious and was the longtime booker for Ring of Honor prior to the company being sold to Tony Khan. Kligman worked as the chief revenue officer for TNA parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment. Shewchenko listed his title as Vice President, Digital Operations for Anthem. Shnerer held the title of Senior Vice President of Content, Distribution & Marketing. He also made occasional appearances as “Dr. Ariel” on TNA television. Kim is a TNA Hall of Famer and worked as a producer.