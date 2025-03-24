WWE Raw preview (live coverage today): The lineup for today’s show in Glasgow with an early start time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for today’s WWE Raw television show.
-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena appear
-Bron Breakker vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Title
-Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Title
-CM Punk appears
-Jey Uso and a partner vs. “A-Town Down Under” Austin Theory and Grayson Waller
-Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable
Powell’s POV: Raw will be live today from Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams live on Netflix at 3CT/4ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment