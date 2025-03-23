WWE on A&E programming lineup for tonight

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following WWE shows will air tonight on A&E.

-WWE LFG at 7CT/8ET. Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley coach developmental wrestlers. The episode is labeled “Stepping into the Spotlight.”

-WWE Rivals airs at 8:30CT/9:30ET and will spotlight Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments airs at 9:32CT/10:32ET. The show will focus on Mr. T.

Powell’s POV: There is not an advertised guest star for the LFG show. Rather, they are advertising that the trainees who have not wrestled in front of people will get an opportunity to do so. All three shows are available for next day streaming on the A&E app.