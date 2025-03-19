WWE Evolve results (3/19): Vetter’s review of Luca Crusifino vs. Javier Bernal, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. Drako Knox and Tate Wilder, Brinley Reece vs. Masyn Holiday

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 3)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed March 19, 2025 on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the first two episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present.

1. Brinley Reece vs. Masyn Holiday. We had video packages to reintroduce us to Reece. Holiday is a Black woman and she really looked angry; a video package on her showed she ran track at Howard University. They worked over each other’s left arm early on. Masyn hit a backbreaker over her knee at 2:30 and she applied a leg lock around the neck. Brinley hit a clothesline and an RKO stunner for the pin. A very basic match; it was fine but not ambitious, either.

Brinley Reece defeated Masyn Holiday at 3:35.

Chuey Martinez interviewed Brinley at ringside. Late in the match, Brinley had shouted out “It should have been me!” Chuey asked her what she meant by that. However, Brinley didn’t recall saying that or know what she meant by it. Interesting…

* Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe were interviewed at ringside. They want a match!

2. “Gallus” Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey vs. Jordan Oasis and Sam Holloway. There was no sign of Gallus member Wolfgang when the match started. A video introduced us to ID prospects Oasis and Holloway. Again, Holloway has to be about a legit 6’8″ and he opened against Joe and they almost immediately traded forearm strikes. Holloway barked at Jordan as he tagged Oasis in at 1:30, and Jordan battled Mark. Holloway hit a slingshot shoulder tackle and a commentator made a Mike Awesome comparison which I totally get. Sam again aggressively tagged in Jordan.

Oasis hit a rolling cannonball; he and Sam shoved each other. Mark hit a spin kick to Jordan’s chest and they were both down. Joe got a hot tag at 4:30 and hit some shoulder tackles on Oasis. Wolfgang suddenly appeared at ringside and argued with Sam. Meanwhile, Joe hit a punch that knocked out Oasis! The ref checked on Jordan and called for the bell. Sam was livid… [C]

Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey defeated Jordan Oasis and Sam Holloway at 5:51.

3. Chantel Monroe vs. Layla Diggs. Diggs competed in LVL Up, and we saw a video to re-introduce her; her looks are comparable to Kelani Jordan. Monroe also is a Black woman, similar in style to Lash Legend. She carried a small mirror and looked at herself as she walked to the ring. Basic action early on and Chantel stomped on Layla. Diggs hit a twisting powerslam and a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 1:30. Monroe hit a chop block on the knee and began working on the damaged leg. Layla went for a sunset flip, but Chantel blocked it, sat down on Layla’s chest, and pinned her. A mild upset.

Chantel Monroe defeated Layla Diggs at 3:25.

* We started seeing a video package for Haze Jameson (think Charlotte Flair looks-meets-country girl Fallon Henley). She played volleyball in college, and she’s the life of the party! The video was cut off by Kali Armstrong, who wants to be in a match… right now!

4. Haze Jameson vs. Kali Armstrong. Kali is looking more like Jaida Parker today; she means business! She hit a powerslam and jawed at the crowd. She hit a running spear and got the pin. Don’t blink!

Kali Armstrong defeated Haze Jameson at 00:47.

[C] * Another short commercial break. I appreciate they aren’t happening mid-match.

* Peter interviewed Kylie Rae; he wants to know what was on a note that Wendy Choo gave her last week. Kylie said she has never met Wendy before and Wendy scares her. She threw away the note and a stuffed bear. Out of the back came Zara Zakher, who previously beat Kylie. They went to the back.

* A video introduction to Drako Knox, who has a red beard and he wore a white T-shirt and he has a deep southern drawl; he’s from Georgia and he played football. Tate Wilder is a cowboy with a big white hat, and he grew up in the rodeo and doing extreme sports, and also played college football.

5. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. Drako Knox and Tate Wilder. Tyson opened against Drako, who must be 6’4″ or 6’5″ and Drako hit a shoulder tackle that dropped Dupont. Wilder entered; his whole look is just like the new Von Erich brothers in AEW. Dupont and Igwe worked over Wilder. Swipe Right and Zayda Steel sat down in the VIP booth. Drako got a hot tag at 3:30 and he hit a bodyslam. He missed a kick into the corner and injured his knee. Dupont and Igwe immediately hit a “Heartstopper” team slam and pinned Knox.

Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe defeated Drako Knox and Tate Wilder at 4:08

* Swipe Right and Zayda Steel jawed at Igwe and Dupont. Bryce Donovan also was there, looking like their bouncer or ‘heavy.’ Rosenberg and Stone claimed to not know who Donovan is. [C]

* Oro Mensah was now in the VIP lounge coming out of the break.

6. Luca Crusifino vs. Javier Bernal. Luca had his suit vest on; he took it off before the match began. Stone talked about Bernal being out for six months with a foot injury but he’s back now. Basic mat reversals early on. Luca slammed him on the ring apron at 2:00 and took control. They got in the ring, and Javier sold pain in his ankle; Stone wondered if Javy returned too early. Luca hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Javier hit a German Suplex and a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 4:00. Luca hit a Lungblower to the chest, then the “Case Closed” neckbreaker over his knee for the pin. Decent action.

Luca Crusifino vs. Javier Bernal at 4:41.

* Keanu Carver came to ringside and confronted Luca as we went off the air.

Final Thoughts: The first two episodes had a standout match. This one did not. I like how they are introducing each new wrestler, giving us a sense of who they are and their personality. Not only did they squeeze in five matches, but we saw a lot of others here, too. This episode clocked in at 48 minutes, on par with the prior two episodes.