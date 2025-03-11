WWE Smackdown rating for the Elimination Chamber fallout episode

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.741 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.731 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.52 rating. One year earlier, the March 8, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.439 million viewers and a 0.69 rating for a show that featured The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.