AEW Revolution, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, Bruce Prichard, Tyler Bate, Chick Donovan, Craig Pittman, Tylene Buck, Chase Owens

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Revolution will be held on Sunday in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena. The show is headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review as the event streams on pay-per-view starting with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET and the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown is live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. The show features WWE Champion Cody Rhodes addresses being attacked by John Cena at Elimination Chamber. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Sacramento, California at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. The show will serve as the go-home show for AEW Revolution and will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett has the night off, so I will be recording our weekly audio review of Collision for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

