AEW Dynamite results (3/5): Powell’s live review Adam Copeland vs. Wheeler Yuta, the Swerve Strickland and Ricochet contract signing, Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 283)

March 5, 2025 in Sacramento, California at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

[Hour One] Pyro shot off on the building while Excalibur checked in on commentary with Ian Riccaboni and Taz. There was a contract signing table in the ring…

MJF stood somewhere outside and spoke about how he normally likes to play with his food, but Hangman Page made him angry. MJF said he’s not hard to find. MJF got close to the camera and said, “Hangman, let’s ride”…

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring and introduced Swerve Strickland for the contract signing segment. Prince Nana came out first and danced while he and Swerve headed to the ring. Schiavone said the winner of the match at Revolution will become No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship. Schiavone introduced Ricochet, who headed to the ring wearing a suit and a Philadelphia Eagles hat.

Excalibur said Swerve and Brody King vs. Ricochet and Kazuchika Okada would be the main event of Dynamite. Once Ricochet sat down, Schiavone asked him where the Embassy robe that he stole is. Ricochet said the robe belongs to him and it was getting some modifications, but he would bring it to Revolution. Swerve held up his hand to calm down Nana.

Ricochet took a jab at Swerve by saying at least his house can’t be burnt down again. Swerve told Ricochet to sign the contract. Ricochet said Swerve was lucky that he’s giving him a rematch. Ricochet said Swerve mocked and bullied him. Ricochet said that in the face of that, he still beat Swerve.

Swerve told Ricochet to sign the contract. Ricochet said he would, then spoke about how he’s one step away from achieving his goal of becoming AEW World Champion. He said he’s focused on Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland. Ricochet signed the contract. Ricochet told Swerve not to let down Nana.

Swerve told Ricochet to shut up and spoke about how he’s an annoying, entitled, little prick. Swerve said he’ll expose Ricochet as the coward that he said he was. Swerve recalled Ricochet using a pair of scissors and leaving him bleeding. He said the biggest mistake Ricochet made was leaving him breathing.

Swerve told Ricochet said he won’t just run through Ricochet, he’s going to put him in the ground while en route to getting the AEW World Championship back. Swerve said the two things that Ricochet will be remembered for is that Swerve briefly revived his career and his ring announcer wife. Swerve signed the contract.

Swerve stood up and looked to the crowd while the fans chanted “holy shit.” Ricochet stood up and pulled out the golden scissors. Ricochet turned Swerve around to stab him, but Swerve grabbed his arm, pulled out a pair of scissors, and stabbed Ricochet’s head. Ricochet bled and sold in the ring while Swerve and Nana headed to the back…

The broadcast team ran through the show’s lineup and added Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith, Mark Davis, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage, which they said would be coming up next…

A video package touted that AEW pay-per-views will be available via Prime Video starting with Revolution…

Will Ospreay made his entrance for the eight-man tag team match heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The contract signing segment was solid with Swerve coming off cool while Ricochet did his annoying heel act. I’m surprised that Swerve got some revenge with the scissors spot. Hopefully Ricochet will get his heat back during the tag team main event. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight because he’s depressed about his hero John Cena turning heel. I might be making that up. Either way, Jake will join me on on Friday for the Dot Net Weekly audio show and on Sunday night for our same night audio review of AEW Revolution that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

The remainder of the entrances for the opening match took place while ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions. Don Callis came out with the heel team…

1. Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith, Mark Davis, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage. The broadcast team said Keith was on loan to the Callis Family for the night. Don Callis sat in on commentary. The heels had Cassidy isolated heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Callis stood up from the broadcast table and put the boots to Cassidy, who was down at ringside. Hobbs eventually took a hot tag and traded punches with Davis before knocking him down with a shoulder block. Hobbs went back and forth throwing clotheslines at Archer and Cage, who eventually clotheslines one another accidentally.

Hobbs suplexed Davis and then whipped Ospreay and Briscoe at him in the corner. Cassidy climbed on the back of Hobbs, who then splashed Davis in the corner. Hobbs put Cassidy on his shoulders and then Cassidy dropped an elbow on Davis. Hobbs went for the pin, but Keith broke it up.

Hobbs no-sold Keith’s offense and lowered the straps on his singlet while the fans chanted “you f—ed up.” Keith hit Hobbs with a thrust to the throat to go on the offensive briefly. Hobbs tagged in Ospreay, who hit a springboard flying forearm on Keith.

Hobbs took out Davis and then caught Keith with a kick on the ropes before rolling him up for a two count. Davis ran in and took a spinebuster from Hobbs, who was then put down by a uranage from Cage. Cassidy DDT’d Cage, who rolled to the floor. Cassidy did a suicide dive and DDT’d Cage on the floor.

Cassidy went to the ropes and was cut off by Keith, who superplexed him. Briscoe and worked over Keith with a series of forearms and then suplexed him. Archer put Briscoe down with a clothesline. Archer went to ringside and grabbed a chair. Briscoe punched the chair into Archer’s face.

Briscoe set up the chair and then used it to launch over the top rope and onto Cage and Archer at ringside. Ospreay hit an OsCutter on Keith and then followed up with the Hidden Blade before pinning him to win the match.

Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy defeated Bryan Keith, Mark Davis, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage in 15:05.

After the match, Cage and Archer teamed up to slam Hobbs onto the ring steps at ringside. Davis put Ospreay down with a sleeper. Archer put his foot on Ospreay’s head and then motioned to the stage.

Kyle Fletcher made a slow entrance while Taz explained that Fletcher knew Ospreay was dead in the water. Davis sat in the corner while Cage and Archer held Ospreay’s arms. Fletcher threw a series of punches at Ospreay and then worked him over with kicks and more punches until Davis pulled him off.

Fletcher barked at Davis and told him that he needs to learn his place and do as he’s told. Fletcher made Davis pick up a chair and then told him to hit Ospreay, who was behind held over the middle rope. Davis slammed the chair over the back of Ospreay. Fletcher told Davis to leave the ring while a “you sold out” chant broke out briefly.

Fletcher set up the chair in the middle of the ring while Davis watched from the floor. Fletcher gave Ospreay a brainbuster on top of the chair. Fletcher stood over Ospreay and posed while Cage, Archer, and Callis stood by…

Powell’s POV: The match was well worked and the crowd was invested. I’m typically not a fan of eight-man tag matches being used as television main events because they typically feel meaningless. I tend to enjoy them more when they are slotted earlier in the show as this one was. The Davis storyline is inconsistent and isn’t very compelling. It seems like he wrestles like nothing is out of the ordinary and then suddenly acts conflicted when it’s time for an angle.

A video package set up the Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega match for the AEW International Championship at Revolution… [C]

Wheeler Yuta made his entrance through the crowd and then Adam Copeland entered via the stage…

2. Adam Copeland vs. Wheeler Yuta. There was a “Cope” chant once the bell rang. The wrestlers actually did a collar and elbow tie-up and then Copeland gave Yuta a clean break in the corner. Copeland backed Yuta into the corner again and this time Yuta tried to kick him, but Copeland stuffed it. The broadcast team expressed their surprise by Copeland’s approach.