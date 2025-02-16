GCW “JCW: Jersey J-Cup, Night 2” results (2/16): Vetter’s review of Gabe Kidd vs Mance Warner, and the conclusion of the annual Jersey J-Cup Tournament

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “JCW: Jersey J-Cup (Night 2)”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

February 16, 2025 in Jersey City, New Jersey at White Eagle Hall

Jersey City is across the river from Manhattan, N.Y. The first round was held on Saturday, and we’re down to the final eight! So, whoever wins this tournament must win three straight matches on this show.

This is a small venue with a high ceiling, and the crowd is maybe 500; it is every bit as filled as Saturday (often a Sunday show, no matter the quality of the lineup has a big drop-off). Lighting over the ring is good. Dave Prazak, Nick Knowledge, and Veda Scott (the A-team!) provided commentary.

1. Alec Price vs. Clark Connors in a J-Cup quarterfinal tournament match. A loud pop for Price, who again wore his tag title belt to the ring. Connors stalled early on. Connors speared Price in the ropes and they both fell to the floor, and they fought at ringside. Clark rolled him into the ring and got a nearfall at 2:30. Price hit a second-rope crossbody block and a running knee into the corner. Connors hit a Pounce that sent Price flying and he got a nearfall at 4:00. Price hit a pop-up dropkick. He nailed a flying Emergency leg drop for a nearfall at 6:30. Connors hit a German Suplex and a clothesline for a nearfall. Connors charged but Price caught him with a superkick.

Price leapt off the ropes but Connors caught him with a forearm strike. Connors hit a snap powerslam for a nearfall, then a spear to the lower back at 8:00, then one to the stomach for a nearfall. Price hit a springboard forearm, then a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Connors raked the eyes. Price hit a dive over the top rope to the floor. In the ring, Price hit his springboard tornado DDT for the pin. A really good opener; there were a couple times they weren’t quite on the same page but it was barely noticeable.

Alec Price defeated Clark Connors at 10:22 to advance.

* A video package aired of Jordan Oliver’s victorious run through the 2023 J-Cup tournament. Is he coming back soon? It has been maybe eight months…

2. Leon Slater vs. Drew Parker in a J-Cup quarterfinal tournament match. Prazak noted that Slater was favoring a damaged knee from a first-round match. Quick reversals early on. Slater hit a spin kick to the head at 2:00 and a handspring-back-elbow. Drew hit a dropkick. Slater hit a twisting suplex but clutched at his damaged knee upon landing. He hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 4:00. Parker hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip as Slater was seated on the top turnbuckle! Slater got up and hit some punches and chops, but Drew kicked out the damaged knee. He hit a Meteora running double knees for a nearfall at 6:00 and went back to work on Leon’s damaged knee.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Parker hit a Pele Kick. Leon hit a spinning, hard, Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall… no, it was declared a pin. It appears Parker is legit knocked out upon his head hitting the mat on that Blue Thunder Bomb. Both Leon and the ref checked on him. We saw a replay and yes, Parker did hit hard on that Blue Thunder Bomb.

Leon Slater defeated Drew Parker at 8:22 to advance.

* Leon got on the mic and asked the crowd to cheer for Drew as he was helped from the ring. He vowed he was going to win the tournament.

* The commercial again aired stating Zack Sabre Jr. will return to GCW on March 1 and March 2.

3. Atticus Cogar vs. Sidney Akeem in a J-Cup quarterfinal tournament match. Sidney came out first; Atticus attacked him from behind on the entrance ramp, and he beat him up at ringside; I started my stopwatch at first contact; we got a bell at 0:56, and Atticus immediately stomped on Akeem and tossed him to the floor and they brawled more on the floor. In the ring, Sidney hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 3:00. He hit his spinning crossbody block for another nearfall. Atticus again took control, hitting a flipping slam for a nearfall at 5:30. Sidney hit a twisting plancha move to the floor at 7:30.

In the ring, Akeem hit a top-rope crossbody block. Cogar was now groggy, and I think that was legit, too, but no, he hit an Air Raid Crash on Sidney, then a top-rope doublestomp for a nearfall at 9:30. Sidney hit a Buzzsaw Kick and a pump-handle sideslam for a nearfall. Cogar hit a shotgun dropkick and a neckbreaker over his knee. Joey Janela suddenly appeared on the apron and distracted Cogar; his arm was in a sling. Akeem immediately hit the Final Act (double backflip into a stunner) for the pin.

Sidney Akeem defeated Atticus Cogar at 11:06 (official time of about 10:10) to advance.

* Cogar continued to beat up Akeem after the bell. Janela ran back in and hit a DDT on Cogar. Cogar ripped off the bandages and he snapped Janela’s damaged arm backward. He jabbed cooking skewers into Janela’s damaged arm, earning a “you sick f—!” chant.

4. Masha Slamovich vs. Marcus Mathers in a J-Cup quarterfinal tournament match AND for the JCW World Title. Cagematch.net records show Masha went 3-0 against Marcus last year in singles matches. Marcus has lost any baby-fat he once had; the WWE regimen is paying off. Point being, he’s got an even more noticeable size and strength advantage. Mathers hit a dropkick at 1:30. She went for a dive through the ropes but he caught her and slammed her onto the ring apron. He hit a crossbody block in the ring for a nearfall then a back suplex and hit some knee strikes into her lower back. He tied her in a Rings of Saturn double armbar at 3:30; the crowd booed him.

She hit her Helluva Kick and her rolling Koppo Kick for a nearfall at 6:00. She hit a spinning back fist; he hit a springboard back elbow and his own Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. He pulled her up by her hair and was again booed. She jumped on his back and applied a rear-naked choke. She hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. He hit a heel hook kick to the jaw then a fadeaway stunner and a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall at 10:00. She suplexed him out of the corner and got a nearfall, then she reapplied the rear-naked choke. He escaped and kicked her several times. He came off the ropes but she caught him with a spin kick. She hit a flipping piledriver! She followed that up with the White Knight Driver/Requiem for the pin. Good match.

Masha Slamovich defeated Marcus Mathers at 12:39 to advance AND to retain the JCW World Title.

5. The Jersey Lotto. As the rules were explained, it sounds like it’s going to be like an AEW Casino Gauntlet, with the winner getting a future title shot at the JCW World Title. Rich Swann drew No. 1 and we listened to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” as he took his time getting to the ring. Cole Radrick drew No. 2. We were told wrestlers will enter at “random intervals,” but I didn’t hear how many participants. (We had 13 first-round ‘losers’ so I assume most will be in this.) OKAY, no pins until everyone is in this, so a bit different than the AEW Casino. How will we know who is the ‘final competitor?’ They had a dance-of but Cole injured his groin doing the splits for some early comedy. No. 3 was Kevin Knight at 2:00 and he hit an impressive dropkick.

Fuego Del Sol was No. 4. Arez was No. 5 at 4:00. Again, not a Royal Rumble, so no one is eliminated. Arez and Swann traded blows. Jackson Drake was No. 6; everyone so far competed in the tournament, and he hit a senton on Radrick. He demanded the ref count, but the ref explained no pinfalls yet. Charles Mason was No. 7 at 6:30 and he choked Drake, and he hit his rolling Death Valley Driver on Arez. Mr. Danger was No. 8. (Most of the guys are on the floor; we’ve typically had just 2 or 3 in the ring at a time.) Jimmy Lloyd was No. 9 and he came out to some patriotic music; he’s the first participant not in the tournament. Danger hit a flip dive over the ring post onto several guys on the floor at 10:00. He also hit a Canadian Destroyer on Knight.

Fuego hit a Doomsday Canadian Destroyer on Danger! Swann hit a Canadian Destroyer on Drake. Arez hit one on Janela. Prazak wanted a tally on how many Destroyers have been hit. Mason hit one on Arez! Prazak said one person is left to enter. The ref hit a Canadian Destroyer on Mason, then a standing moonsault and the place went NUTS! Matthew Justice is our final entrant at 12:30. Lloyd hit Justice HARD over the head with a chair; Justice no-sold it and hit a spear on Jimmy. Justice hit a flip dive to the floor on 7-8 guys. In the ring, Justice hit a frogsplash and pinned Mr. Danger. Fun match, but yes, the winner was in it all of 90 seconds.

Matthew Justice won the Jersey Lotto at 13:54.

6. Alec Price vs. Sidney Akeem in a J-Cup semifinal tournament match. Prazak noted that Price reached the semifinals last year as well. They shook hands and had an intense lockup. Akeem hit his twisting crossbody block at 2:30. Price hit a tornado DDT, a rolling cannonball, and a kick in the corner for a nearfall. Akeem went to kip up but sold pain in his neck; Prazak pointed out it was from the post-match attack in his earlier match. Price hit a sliding leg lariat for a nearfall at 5:00. Akeem hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall and they were both down. Sidney hit a step-up mule kick, then a top-rope moonsault press on a standing Price for a nearfall at 7:00.

Akeem went for the Final Act but Price blocked it. Price hit a superkick and a springboard DDT for a nearfall. Akeem nailed the Final Act but only got a nearfall; Veda wondered if we have seen anyone kick out of that yet. (I really don’t think so!) Price nailed a Rebound Lariat, then his springboard Blockbuster for a nearfall at 9:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Akeem hit a spin kick and a sideslam for a nearfall. Sidney again went for the Final Act but Price caught him with a Lungblower! Price hit a Surprise Kick for a nearfall; he hit a second one for a believable nearfall. He hit a THIRD Surprise Kick. The ref checked on Akeem and determined he was out, and she called for the bell. (A cop-out way so Akeem can still say he hasn’t been pinned in GCW). A very good match.

Alec Price defeated Sidney Akeem at 11:44 to advance.

* Footage aired of Masha Slamovich defeating Man Like DeReiss, Matt Makowski, Alec Price and Jordan Oliver to win the 2024 J-Cup.

7. Masha Slamovich vs. Leon Slater in a J-Cup semifinal tournament match and for the JCW World Title. Leon limped his way to the ring, and Veda noted he’s had “minimal recovery time.” She immediately hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and she applied a modified Figure Four on the mat. She hit another Dragonscrew in the corner at 2:00. Veda wondered if Leon would opt to forfeit. She kept him on the mat, but he blocked a White Knight Driver and he NAILED a Buckle Bomb at 4:00 with her body just ricocheting out of the corner. He hit a running kick with his “good leg,” Prazak said, and that got a nearfall.

Slater hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:00; Nick pointed out that is how Leon won earlier. He went to the top rope but his leg gave out. She grabbed him and hit a piledriver move for a nearfall, as he grabbed the ropes. Leon hit a leg lariat and he went back to the top rope. He missed a 450 and damaged his leg more upon landing. Masha immediately hit a Shining Wizard and a White Knight Driver for the pin. Good match.

Masha Slamovich defeated Leon Slater at 8:11 to advance in the Jersey J-Cup Tournament and to retain the JCW World Title.

8. Gabe Kidd vs. Mance Warner. They immediately traded blows on the floor; I started my stopwatch at first contact. They looped the room and fought over to a bar in the corner. (I’m not sure if we had a bell.) I am amused that a bartender has his back to the action. Oh, he handed them plastic cups of beer! They took sips at 2:30 and resumed trading punches and chops. They made their way to ringside but haven’t been in it yet. They went up onto the stage at 6:30. “They don’t need a wrestling ring for this fight,” Prazak said. Mance hit a snap suplex onto the stage. They sat down on chairs across from each other and traded punches and slaps at 8:00.

They fought back to ringside and Gabe was bleeding from his forehead. Mance hit a chairshot to the back at 10:30. Mance was now bleeding from the forehead and Gabe pulled him head-first into the ring post at 12:30. Gabe slid some doors into the ring. We got a bell at 14:20 to officially begin! (HEY, Nick Knowledge had the exact same time I did, so I’m not alone in starting a clock at first contact.) Gabe hit a brainbuster onto an open chair at 16:30. Gabe choked him, and Mance’s face was completely red in his own blood. Gross. Gabe charged; Mance moved; Gabe crashed through a board in the corner at 18:00.

Mance nailed a decapitating clothesline. He hit Gabe with the door shards, and he hit a running knee for a nearfall. Mance got a chair and repeatedly jabbed it into Kidd’s gut. Gabe threw a chair at Mance’s head, then another; I really hate that. Mance hit a top-rope superplex through a board bridge at 25:00. They traded headbutts while on their knees. Mance hit a chokeslam for a nearfall. Kidd hit a jumping piledriver onto a horizontal door on the mat, and they were both down at 29:00. They rolled to the floor, got weapons, and jabbed them into each other’s foreheads. Yeah, this isn’t for me anymore. The refs separated them and Prazak said the match has been called off.

Mance Warner vs. Gabe Kidd ended in a draw/no contest at 31:12. (Official time of about 16:52.)

* The fight continued outside onto the streets in Jersey City!

9. Masha Slamovich vs. Alec Price in the J-Cup tournament final and for the JCW World Title. As noted earlier, Masha beat him in last year’s semifinals. Price came out first and dove onto her as she walked to the ring; I again started my stopwatch at first contact. She whipped him head-first into the ring post, then she suplexed him onto a row of hard empty chairs (not folding chairs!) at 2:00. She threw a metal chair at his head. He hit a tornado DDT on the floor. They got in the ring at 3:30 and we’re officially underway, with Price mounting her and punching Masha in the face. She hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Price hit a springboard Blockbuster for a nearfall at 5:00. She hit a powerbomb and a running knee for a nearfall.

Masha hit a second-rope Falcon Arrow, with Price crashing to the mat at 7:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Price hit a Rebound Lariat. She got him on her shoulders and hit a Burning Hammer! She hit a White Knight Driver for a nearfall at 9:00. She applied a rear-naked choke on the mat; he rolled around but eventually passed out!

Masha Slamovich defeated Alec Price to win the 2025 Jersey J-Cup and retain the JCW World Title at 10:16.

Final Thoughts: A highly entertaining show, and two-day tournament. I do think night one had better overall matches; that isn’t a knock on the matches on day two though. I’ll go with Price-Akeem for best match, Masha-Mathers for second, and the main event for third. As I noted yesterday… I can’t imagine anyone having a Triller+ subscription and not watching this show.