WWE Speed – Shotzi vs. Isla Dawn

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Shotzi vs. Isla Dawn in the opening round of a four-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Women’s Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! The Women’s No. 1 Contender’s Tournament continues as the competitors battle to punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Semifinals! 👀 pic.twitter.com/y7UjbPb5zK — WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2025

Powell’s POV: This match was originally billed as Shotzi vs. Alba Fyre. There was no explanation offered for Dawn replacing Fyre. Dawn was cut by WWE after this match was taped last week. Shotzi won the match and will face Zoey Stark next week for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes.