AEW Revolution lineup: AEW World Championship set for next month’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 9 in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena.

-Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW World Championship

Powell’s POV: This is a rare case of an AEW World Championship pay-per-view match not doing much for me on paper, so hopefully the rest of the lineup will be loaded. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99. I will have a live review of Revolution, which is listed for a 7CT/8ET start time. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).