AAW “Chi-Town Rumble” report: Vetter’s review of Matt Riddle vs. Ren Jones for the AAW, Sierra vs. Maggie in a Berwyn for the AAW Women’s Title, Chi-Town Rumble match

AAW “Chi-Town Rumble”

January 31, 2025 in Berwyn, Illinois at Berwyn Eagles Club

Replay available via YouTube.com

This show was released for free on YouTube on Monday. AAW is among the top indies I don’t get to see on a regular basis, so I was thrilled when they announced Saturday this was going on youtube. The building is packed; I’ve seen several shows here live and on video, and there are maybe 350 people in here, and it’s a sellout. Lighting is good.

* The show opened with two guys in the ring, explaining the rules of the Rumble. The winner of the Rumble will earn a match of his or her choosing whenever they want and it’s good for one year!

1. Cappuccino Jones vs. Isaiah Moore. Entrance music is muted out; I didn’t expect that (I don’t like it but I fully understand it.) Jones is the WWE ID prospect I’ve compared to Kevin Knight and he’s really benefited from receiving the contract. He handed his coffee to the ref. Moore hit a dropkick, sending Jones to the floor. Moore hit a superkick in the ring, then a dive onto Jones on the floor. In the ring, Jones caught Moore with a cheap shot punch and was booed. He hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:00 and he took control. Cappuccino hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 3:30. Moore hit some clotheslines. Moore hit a moonsault press on a standing Jones. Moore hit a step-up Mule Kick and got the pin! Good, short opener.

Isaiah Moore defeated Cappuccino Jones at 5:05.

* Outside, Mike Bennett said he’s come home to AAW and he’s ready to fight Ace Perry. (Also, during that first match, an announcer said they have “400-plus” fans in attendance, so I was pretty close.)

2. Aaron Roberts and “The Dub Club” KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias vs. Rafael Quintero, Schaff, and Russ Jones. Schaff and Jones are tag champs, but the belts aren’t on the line here. Roberts is another WWE ID prospect, and he’s big; he’s a young One Man Gang. I’ve seen Reynolds and Matthias in nearby Wrestling Revolver; they are green but pretty good. Quintero and Reynolds opened. Russ is bald, tattooed, and muscular, and he got in and stomped on Reynolds. Schaff (think Jake Something-meets-Braun Strowman) easily tossed Reynolds across the ring. Roberts got in at 3:30 and hit body blows on Quintero. OH, a commentator just made a One Man Gang comparison, so it’s not just me who sees it. Matthias (think a long-haired Peter Avalon) entered and hit a running Shooting Star Press on Quintero.

Russ got a hot tag at 6:30 and hit several clotheslines and a big slam on Matthias. Schaff hit a flip dive to the floor! In the ring, Russ hit a spear. Matthias tried to call for a timeout, but Jones nailed a Doomsday Device. Quintero immediately hit a top-rope elbow drop to pin Matthias. Good, fast-paced action.

Rafael Quintero, Schaff, and Russ Jones defeated Aaron Roberts, KJ Reynolds, and Ryan Matthias at 7:48.

* Outside, Stallion Rogers said he is burning Beef to the ground tonight.

* Back in the ring, Aaron Roberts beat up the Dub Club (his partners!) and hit a Vader Bomb on both of them.

3. Mike Bennett vs. Ace Perry (w/Shain Boucher). Bennett has let his beard grow out a bit, and it’s showing more gray whiskers, starting to look a lot like Tomasso Ciampa. Ace is a bit scrawny. (I hate that the music is blocked because I can’t hear the pop for Bennett.) When the audio returned, I could hear the “Welcome back!” chants. They locked up and Bennett immediately tied up the elbow and stomped on it. Ace went under the ring and got a vase filled with flowers! He tried to hand it to Bennett. However, Perry pulled out a spike hidden in the flowers and tried to hit Bennett with it! They brawled to the floor, and Bennett crotched him on the guardrail at 3:30; he did that several times.

As they got in the ring, Perry kicked the ropes to crotch Bennett. Boucher attacked Bennett on the floor, allowing Perry to get a nearfall at 6:00. They got up and traded chops, with Bennett hitting much louder ones. Bennett hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 8:30. Perry hit a fadeaway stunner on the apron, but he missed a Swanton Bomb in the ring. Bennett speared Perry. Boucher hopped on the apron to distract Bennett, but Quintero appeared and pulled Shain off the apron. Meanwhile, Bennett hit a Gotch-style piledriver for the pin. Decent action.

Mike Bennett defeated Ace Perry at 9:41.

* In a pre-show interview, Sierra said she’s been women’s champion for 461 days, and she’s not losing it tonight to Maggie Lee. It is the second-longest reign in the company’s 20-year history.

4. Beef vs. Stallion Rogers. Rogers was Curt Stallion in NXT. We suddenly haven’t seen Beef lately in ROH and I wonder why? They charged at each other at the bell and traded blows. Beef hit a forearm that dropped Stallion, and he hit a double-underhook suplex and a dropkick at 1:00. Stallion nailed a dive through the ropes, and they fought at ringside. (There are guardrails, but there isn’t a lot of room to move. Also, WOW this room is packed. I am not contesting the claim of 400 in this tiny space.) In the ring, Stallion hit some Facewash kicks at 5:30. They traded blows while on their knees, and they got up and traded loud overhand chops. Beef hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 7:00.

Stallion hit a backbreaker over his knee and a doublestomp to the chest, then a diving headbutt for a nearfall at 8:30. Beef hit a closed-fist punch to the jaw. Rogers shoved Beef backwards into the ref, and the ref was down. Rogers hit a low blow. He threw a chair at Beef’s head, but the ref saw it and called for the bell. The crowd booed. Rogers was going to hit Beef again, but the ref confiscated the chair.

Beef vs. Stallion Rogers was ruled a no contest at 10:19. (I consider that a DQ win for Beef.)

* Backstage, Robert Anthony vowed he will win the Rumble.

5. Zeeko vs. “Starman” Harley Rock. I’ve never seen Harley, who is really scrawny and wore pink trunks and a pink scarf, Zeeko (formerly known as Karam) knocked the scrawny kid down with some loud chops, and he choked him in the ropes. He hit a standing powerbomb and got the pin. I don’t mind a squash match mixed in, especially when the size difference is so vast.

Zeeko defeated Starman Harley Rock at 1:44.

* Outside, Hartenbower said he is now cleared after sustaining an arm injury a few months ago.

6. The Chi-Town Rumble. Participants are to come out in one-minute intervals; we’ll see how accurate they are. Hartenbower drew No. 1, but he was attacked by Davey Vega, Bruss Hamilton, and others before he even got in the ring. Hartenbower was bleeding from his forehead. Mike Bennett came out to chase off the heels, and he helped Hartenbower to the back. (Wait, can he come in later in the match?) Koa Laxamana drew No. 2, so he got into an empty ring. (The sudden muting of the music is really jarring, and I’m not hearing names get announced.) Robert Anthony was No. 3. We have a bell, so we are officially underway! Anthony hit some bodyslams and was in charge. Axel Rico was No. 4 at 2:00; so much for the one-minute intervals!

Jah-C was No. 5; no eliminations so far (with Hartenbower’s return questionable?) Koa was tossed. Shane Hollister was No. 6. Rico was tossed. Ace Perry was No. 7; a commentator said he’s hobbling after his match earlier. Stallion Rogers drew No. 8 at 8:00, so the intervals have picked up. Beef came out; it’s unclear if he’s in the match. Jah-C grabbed Rogers and threw him out! Beef chased Rogers to the back. Dante Leon was No. 9 and he hit a double stunner, as the commentators talked about his tour of NOAH in Japan. We have five in the ring. Erik Surge, a big Black man, got in at No. 10. I don’t think I’ve seen him before. The bald Joey “Jet” Avalon was No. 11 at 12:00, and he quickly tossed Jah-C. David Ali was No. 12; at first glance he looks a LOT like NXT’s Wes Lee.

Sean Logan was No. 13; he has long blond hair and a commentator immediately said he has the “Jericho 96” look, which is spot-on. Joe Alonzo was No. 14, and he apparently has been feuding with Robert Anthony, and those two immediately brawled. Anthony tossed Hollister, but it allowed Alonzo to sneak up and toss Anthony at 16:30! “There were no shenanigans involved; Alonzo did that clean,” a commentator said. I’m counting seven in the ring. The spooky Blair Onyx was No. 15 and she had on her Edward Scissorhands fingers. She superkicked Alonzo and flipped him over the top rope, but one of Alonzo’s lackeys caught him and threw him back in!

Chico Suave was No. 16; he’s not wearing his lucha gear so I didn’t recognize him at first. Blair hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant on Alonzo. One of Alonzo’s guys jumped in the ring and tossed Blair and eliminated her!! I see eight in the ring. Ryan Matthias was No. 17 but he was selling his rib injuries from earlier. Aaron Roberts drew No. 18; is he going to beat up Matthias some more? Everyone dropped to the mat! They all charged charging at Roberts but bounced off of the big man. He clotheslined David Ali to the floor at 23:30. Schaff was No. 19, and he clotheslined Surge over the top rope to the floor. I see nine guys. Mike Outlaw was No. 20 and he had a staff, and he hit opponents in the gut with it. Alonzo eliminated Chico Suave.

KJ Reynolds was No. 21 to help his teammate Matthias. Russ Jones was No. 22, and he quickly tossed Matthias, then Reynolds. (A commentator said that was No. 23 so I am off a number somehow. Was Beef actually in this? I’m sticking with my numbering for consistency sakes.) Shain Boucher was No. 23. Silas Young was No. 24; I bet I haven’t seen him in six months, and the commentators said the building has come unglued to see him! Young eliminated Outlaw. Mike Bennett was No. 25 and he immediately beat up Sean Logan and eliminated him. The massive Bruss Hamilton was No. 26 at 33:30, so they are not sticking to one-minute intervals.

Russ Jones and Schaff worked together to eliminate Avalon. However, both Jones and Schaff were eliminated by Roberts, and Alonzo snuck up and eliminated Roberts! Just like that, all the biggest men are out! Egotistico Fantastico, a masked luchador, was No. 26. The crowd chanted “Holy shit!” (but everyone here knows that this is Robert Anthony under the mask.) Of course, the commentators spun a story about how Fantastico has been in Mexico. Fantastico clotheslined himself and Alonzo to the floor at 37:00, so they are both out. I only see five in the ring now. Quintero was No. 27, and he quickly eliminated Boucher and Perry, so we have just four in the ring: Silas, Bruss, Quintero and Bennett.

Davey Vega was No. 28 at 40:00 and the crowd immediately chanted loud profanities at him. Bennett eliminated Bruss, but Vega eliminated Bennett! Down to just three! The commentator admittedly they have lost track of the number of entrants. Cappuccino Jones was No. 29. Deonn Rusman (think WCW-era Chuck Palumbo) was No. 30 at 43:30 (if we had one minute intervals, he should have been at 28:00.) No. 31 was Zeeko… so how many are in this? We have six in the ring again. Scrawny high-flyers Twist and Flip (Darren McFly and Nate Kobain) entered together at 32 and 33; they got tossed within seconds of being in. Starman Harley Rock was No. 34 and he’s clutching his ribs, and he immediately charged at Zeeko, but Zeeko clotheslined him and tossed him. Funny.

Shazza McKenzie was No. 35 (and the second woman!) at 48:30. The commentators acknowledged we are past 30 participants but didn’t know how many more. Zeeko clotheslined and eliminated Cappuccino Jones. There are six in the ring. Anthony Catena was No. 36 but he spoke on the mic, saying he is here to make the lives of the fans better. (He’s apparently a self-help guru.) A commentator made a Simon Dean comparison. Tootie Lynn was No. 37, and she charged at Shazza. She hit a spin kick on Vega’s head. Isaiah Moore was No. 38 at 53:30, and he flipped Rusman out. John E. Bravo was No. 39! He helped Shazza toss Tootie! However, Shazza tossed Bravo! “You Judas!” a commentator shouted. I see seven left; Shazza went to the top rope but got bumped and fell to the floor.

It’s been a few minutes… so is this it? Moore hit a dropkick to toss Zeeko and we’re down to FIVE. (And Hartenbower?) Catena stomped on Quintero. Moore and Vega tossed Catena at 58:30, and we’re at four left: Silas eliminated Quintero, so it’s just Silas, Moore and Vega. Moore eliminated Young. He traded punches with Vega. Vega flipped him over the top rope, but Moore held on. Vega kicked at each hand until Moore let go and fell to the floor. So, Vega is the winner? Bravo got in the ring and celebrated with him. I kept waiting for a swerve but it didn’t come. So no, Hartenbower didn’t re-emerge and try to fight Vega.

Davey Vega won a 39-person Rumble at 61:48. (For the record, Cagematch.net also shows 39 participants so I didn’t miss anyone. It was indeed the commentators who lost track.)

* Backstage, Maggie Lee said she is healthy and she’s going to win the women’s title tonight.

7. Sierra vs. Maggie Lee in a Berwyn street fight for the AAW Women’s Title. Maggie came out first and she attacked Sierra before the champ got into the ring, and they brawled at ringside. Both women are wearing denim shorts and T-Shirts, showing they are here to fight, not wrestle. Maggie hit a stunner in the ropes at 2:30, and they brawled more on the floor. Sierra dropped Maggie face-first on a folded chair on the ring apron! In the ring, Sierra hit some strikes with a kendo stick across the back. Maggie finally got the kendo stick at 8:00 and hit her own series of blows to the back. Maggie put a trash can in front of Sierra in a corner and hit an impressive Coast-to-coast missile dropkick for a nearfall at 9:30.

They slid a table into the ring, then hit each other some more! It was placed in the corner and they both teased being thrown through it. Sierra hit a German Suplex at 12:00. Maggie hit a Helluva Kick and they fought on the ropes. Maggie powerbombed Sierra across two open chairs for a believable nearfall at 14:00. Ouch! Sierra hit a Meteora running double knees to the face, then a backpack stunner for a nearfall. Sierra again put Maggie on her back, but this time, she slammed them both through the table in the corner, and they were both down at 16:00. Sierra finally made a cover but only got a nearfall, and we got a “fight forever!” chant.

Sierra went to hit Maggie with a chair, but Joey Avalon slid into the ring and stopped her. (The commentators said earlier they were having issues.) Sierra handed him the chair and demanded he hit Maggie! He was reluctant. She slapped him and shouted, “What the f– is wrong with you!” Maggie hit a Helluva kick, a chairshot to the back, and a tombstone piledriver onto the folded chair for the pin! New champion! A very good brawl.

Maggie Lee defeated Sierra to win the AAW Women’s Title at 19:26/official time of 19:06.

* Ren Jones spoke backstage. He’s lost title matches before, but he’s confident he’s winning tonight. Ren is short and muscular and looking a lot like Chris Bey tonight; he’s had a handful of AEW/ROH TV matches in the past.

8. Matt Riddle vs. Ren Jones for the AAW Heavyweight Title. Standing switches to open and Riddle immediately got in a Fujiwara Armbar. Ren knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, then hit a suplex at 2:30. Riddle hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall, then a senton. He hit a T-Bone Suplex and another senton at 6:30. He tied up Ren on the mat. Ren dropped Riddle face-first and got a nearfall. They got up and traded chops, and Ren hit a discus clothesline at 9:00, then a crossbody block in the corner, and he was fired up. Ren hit a spinebuster for a nearfall.

Riddle hit an RK-Bro stunner and they were both down. Riddle hit a jumping knee to the chin, a standing powerbomb, and another running knee for a believable nearfall at 11:00. He missed a top-rope moonsault, and Ren blocked another RK-Bro attempt. Riddle nailed a second-rope deadlift Geman Suplex, then a corkscrew splash for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Ren got a rollup for a nearfall, then a backslide for the pin! New champ! Riddle was shocked! Good match.

Ren Jones defeated Matt Riddle to win the AAW Heavyweight Title at 13:42.

Final Thoughts: A free show well worth checking out. I liked the Rumble; it was really well laid out and told several stories. I was amused by Robert Anthony’s return to the ring as his alter-ego Egotistico Fantastico to get revenge. I liked some of the spots where the big muscular guys fought each other, but were suddenly all eliminated. I don’t think I was the only person expecting some sort of swerve at the end of the match though; I really expected Hartenbower to re-emerge. To be clear, I did NOT want him back in. I hated it, absolutely HATED it, when Vince McMahon was outside the ring the whole Rumble, got back in, and won. But we’ve seen the “xxxxx hides under the ring and sneaks in and wins it at the last second” so many times, I thought it was happening here, too.

Maggie and Sierra had a really good brawl that didn’t lag. It was hard-hitting but it didn’t have (or need!) blood or needless chairshots to the head. The main event was good for third. I also enjoy a good squash mixed in, and this Starman kid is scrawny and a lopsided loss was entirely warranted.