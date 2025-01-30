ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Red Velvet vs. Leila Grey for the ROH Women’s TV Title

-ROH TV Champion Komander vs. Lee Johnson in a Proving Ground match

-Sammy Guevara vs. Aaron Solo

-Brandon Cutler vs. Serpentico

-Evil Uno vs. Blake Christian

-Queen Aminata in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on January 16, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).