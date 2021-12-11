ROH Final Battle Polls: Grade the overall show and vote for the best match

ROH Final Battle Poll: Vote for the best match

Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe for the ROH Tag Titles

Rok-C vs. Willow for the ROH Women’s World Championship

Dalton Castle vs. Joe Hendry vs. Rhett Titus vs. Silas Young for the ROH TV Title

Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson for the ROH Pure Championship

Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King in a Fight Without Honor

Brody King, Rocky Romero, Homicide, Tony Deppen vs. EC3, Tracy Williams, Eli Isom, Taylor Rust

Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus

Moses, Kaun, and O’Shay Edwards vs. Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch for the ROH Six-Man Titles

Chelsea Green, Allysin Kay, and Marti Belle vs. Miranda Alize, Angelina Love, and Mandy Leon