12/11 Powell’s ROH Final Battle audio review: Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe for the ROH Tag Titles, Rok-C vs. Willow for the ROH Women’s World Championship, Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson for the ROH Pure Title

December 11, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the 2021 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view: Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe for the ROH Tag Titles, Rok-C vs. Willow for the ROH Women’s World Championship, Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson for the ROH Pure Title, and more (44:50)…

