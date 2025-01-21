What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The card for the brand’s Royal Rumble go-home show

January 21, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears in his home state

-“War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Titles

-Logan Paul makes his first appearance since moving to the Raw brand

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live on Monday from Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

