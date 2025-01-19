What's happening...

TNA Genesis results: Powell’s live review of Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard, Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana in an I Quit match

January 19, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Genesis
Dallas, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center
Aired live January 19, 2025 on pay-per-view, TNA+, and TrillerTV.com

TNA Genesis Pre-Show

-Gia Miller hosted the pre-show from a table set up on the stage. She was joined by Busted Open’s Tommy Dreamer, Mark Henry, and Dave LaGreca.

-Separate arrival shots were shown of Joe Hendry and TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth arriving. There were boos from the crowd when Nemeth was shown. The arrival shots continued to Jordynne Grace and then Tessa Blanchard.

-A pre-taped Jordynne Grace promo aired. She said no one wants Tessa Blanchard in TNA. She said she would send Blanchard back to obscurity where she belongs.

