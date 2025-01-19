TNA Genesis polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show January 19, 2025 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS TNA Genesis: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls TNA Genesis: Vote for the best match Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match for the Knockouts Title Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz for the TNA Tag Team Titles Moose vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Title Jody Threat and Dani Luna vs. Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance for the Knockouts Tag Titles Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana in an I Quit match Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Steve Maclin and Eric Young Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater Jake Something vs. Ashante Adonis pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicstnatna genesis
Be the first to comment