WWE Raw on Netflix in San Jose, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Bruce Hart, Yujiro Takahashi, Mason Ryan, Luke Robinson, Ian Riccaboni, Brian Blair, Abdullah the Butcher, Mascarita Sagrada, King Mo Lawal, Shad Gaspard, John Kronus, Luna Vachon, Big Dick Dudley, Mick McManus, Gory Guerrero

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from San Jose, California at SAP Center. The show includes Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyiria in the tournament finals for the Women’s Intercontinental Title and will stream live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. I am taking a rare Monday night off to watch my Minnesota Vikings play Will Pruett’s Los Angeles Rams in an NFL playoff game. My hero of the day Colin McGuire will be filling in for me, so join him for our live review as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My audio reviews are typically available the same night for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons), but it’s going to be a late night, so this may be a rare time whn I hold off until Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in San Jose, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Thursday’s AEW Collision taping in Cincinnati, Friday’s Smackdown in San Diego, and Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Bruce Hart is 75 today.

-Yujiro Takahashi is 44 today.

-Mason Ryan (Barri Griffiths) is 43 today.

-Luke Robinson of WWE Tough Enough is 40 today.

-Ian Riccaboni is 38 today.

-The late Shad Gaspard was born on January 13, 1981. He died on May 17, 2020 in a drowning accident. Gaspard encouraged a lifeguard to save his son instead of him, which the lifeguard was able to do.

-The late John Kronus (George Caiazzo) was born on January 13, 1969. He died of heart failure at age 38 on July 18, 2007.

-B. Brian Blair turned 68 on Sunday.

-The late Luna Vachon (Gertrude Vachon) was born on January 12, 1962. She died of an overdose at age 48 on August 27, 2010.

-The late Big Dick Dudley (Alexander Rizzo) was born on January 12, 1968. He died of kidney failure due to painkiller abuse at age 34 on May 16, 2002.

-Abdullah the Butcher (Lawrence Shreve) turned 84 on Saturday.

-Mascarita Sagrada turned 60 on Saturday.

-King Mo Lawal (Muhammed Lawal) turned 44 on Saturday.

-The late Mick McManus (William Matthews) was born on January 11, 1920. he died on May 22, 2013 at age 93.

-The late Gory Guerrero (Salvador Guerrero Quesada) was born on January 11, 1921. He died at age 69 on April 18, 1990.