Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Kenny Omega’s return, Casino Gauntlet for a shot at the AEW World Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe, Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Kenny Omega’s return: They got it right. Omega’s return was properly placed in the main event segment. He came out to a big star entrance. Omega carried himself really well and delivered a strong promo about what his battle with diverticulitis. This wasn’t the quirky Kenny that we saw too much of in AEW. Omega came off like a big star and yet was also sympathetic and relatable. I love that Omega immediately started looking around for a potential sneak attack when Don Callis walked out. Furthermore, I love that Omega ran after Callis and attacked him as opposed to standing in the ring and listening to his arch enemy speak. Will Ospreay saving Omega from an attack by the Callis Family was a great touch (one small quibble is that Ospreay made an odd choice by wearing the dated United Empire football shirt). Omega had an outstanding comeback match at Wrestle Dynasty, and he had a really good return to AEW television. I’m anxious to see what comes next.

Casino Gauntlet for a shot at the AEW World Championship: There was more star power than I anticipated early in the match. And then there was a significant decline late. But just about the time I was thinking it would be cool if they went with a fresh and unexpected match in next week’s AEW World Championship match, they came through by having Powerhouse Hobbs go over. This wasn’t an expected outcome and it sets up what should be a fun title match for next week.

Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews: An AEW special in that it was a good match with a bunch of near falls despite the outcome feeling highly predictable. But it was a high end version of the AEW special in that it was entertaining enough that I didn’t mind the match going as long as it did. Furthermore, most of the AEW specials are just about having a good match, whereas this one actually served a purpose given the post match speech that Ospreay gave to Matthews about being his own man.

Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale in a three-way: A nice match with three of the top women on the AEW roster meeting for a chance to be the first entrant in next week’s Casino Gauntlet match. It was a rare time when the outcome of a women’s match on AEW television didn’t feel highly predictable. By the way, here’s hoping that Harley Cameron’s non-title match with Mariah May will end up being the start of something for the talented Cameron as opposed to forgettable loss to the AEW Women’s Champion.

Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe: It was a little odd to have The Hurt Syndicate tell Private Party they are coming after the AEW Tag Team Titles only to have Lashley work a singles match. Nevertheless, this was a fun and unique matchup. Lashley going over was the right move, Briscoe looked good in defeat, and Briscoe feels teflon in that the fans love him no matter how many losses he takes.

MJF and Jeff Jarrett: It was a wise call to hold this segment in Tennessee given Jarrett’s popularity in his home state. Both men produced good mic work and kept my interest from start to finish. The problem remains that AEW is showcasing too many older wrestlers at the same time. There’s nothing wrong with pushing Jarrett and building to a retirement match at the end of the year, but the idea of doing it while 51 year-old Cope is in the main event picture and 54 year-old Christopher Daniels is apparently feuding with Hangman Page is really pushing it. On top of all that, opening last week’s show with a Pointer Sisters song kills the idea of AEW coming off as the cool alternative promotion.

AEW Dynamite Misses

“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy: The AEW Tag Team Champions came off poorly. As if their lame party on the stage wasn’t bad enough, they were punked out by The Hurt Syndicate. Private Party are struggling to establish a cool factor, so booking them against cool heels who don’t show any interest in getting heat is a questionable move. That said, I don’t think it’s a slam dunk that Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin beat them for tag team titles. I’m not saying there won’t be a title change, but I also can’t rule out the possibility of Quen or Kassidy pinning Benjamin.

Cope and FTR’s feud with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders: I sure hope this is leading to the poorly named Cope challenging Moxley for the AEW World Championship soon. It doesn’t feel like a hot program now and I fear it will only get worse if they stretch this out by going with Moxley vs. Cope at AEW Revolution two months from today.