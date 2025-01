TNA re-signs Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich and two others

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Issued the following press release to announce the re-signing of Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, Ash By Elegance, and John Skyler.

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has re-signed three stars – John Skyler, Ash By Elegance and Masha Slamovich – as first reported by Fightful.com.

John Skyler has been wrestling professionally since 2008 with stints in WWE, AEW and elsewhere. He is half of The Good Hands tag team with Jason Hotch.

Ash By Elegance made her TNA Wrestling debut in January 2024 and has since made her route to Knockouts championship gold very clear – in singles action or the tag team route with Heather By Elegance. She spent 10 years in the WWE before signing with TNA.

Masha Slamovich is the reigning and defending Knockouts World Champion, a Moscow native who has been wrestling professionally since 2016. Masha defeated Jordynne Grace at the 2024 Bound For Glory pay-per-view extravaganza to claim the Knockouts World Championship.

TNA Wrestling presents Genesis on Sunday, January 19, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, part of the Dallas Metroplex. Tickets are on-sale at curtisculwellcenter.com.

Skyler, Ash By Elegance and Masha, plus all the stars of TNA Wrestling will then travel south to San Antonio for two live events. The action in the Alamo City features a LIVE episode of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! on AXS TV on Thursday, January 23, originating from the Boeing Center at Tech Port. The TNA stars return to the Boeing Center at Tech Port on Friday, January 24, when all matches will be taped for future episodes of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV in the U.S.

Powell’s POV: Slamovich is terrific and it’s a key re-signing for TNA. In fact, how does re-signing the Knockouts Champion fail to warrant a separate press release?!? Anyway, the former Dana Brooke did a really nice job of reinventing herself as the Ash By Elegance character. Skyler is literally a good hand and I’m happy to see him get another deal, though I also hope that his Good Hands tag team partner Jason Hotch will eventually get a shot as a singles act.