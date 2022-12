CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Over Drive fallout edition with Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann, Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin, Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar, Eric Young written out, and more (20:18)…

Click here for the December 2 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.