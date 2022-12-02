What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Smackdown World Cup final set for tonight’s FS1 show

December 2, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet in the Smackdown World Cup tournament final

-The fallout from WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Powell’s POV: The winner of the tournament will earn a shot at the Intercontinental Title held by Gunther. Smackdown will be live from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs tonight on FS1 at 7CT/8ET. My same audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

