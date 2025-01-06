Ladies Night Out 14 results: Vetter’s review of Jordynne Grace vs. Vix Crow (f/k/a Alicia Fox), Masha Slamovich vs. La Rosa Negra for the TNA Knockouts Title, Thunder Rosa vs. Missa Kate

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Ladies Night Out 14

December 1, 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at Benton Convention Center

This show was released for free on Title Match Network’s YouTube page on Jan. 1. (I admittedly was surprised when I came across this Friday night, as this had been one of the PPV shows they had really promoted on their website.)

The event occurred during the “Wrestlecade” weekend; you may recall that TNA held “Turning Point” in this room on Friday, Nov. 29. This is in a small convention hall with a fairly low ceiling. The crowd is maybe 300, all on the floor. Veda Scott, Sam Leterna and Xia Brookside provided commentary. Lighting and sound are really good. Because this is taped, they have cut almost entirely the breaks between one match and the next.

* They are advertising 14 matches, which is just an insanely high number. I recognize many of the names, and I presume I saw some of them in AEW Dark/Elevation matches at one point or another.

1. Amanda Kiss vs. Ivy Malibu vs. Emily Jaye vs. Mila Johnson in a four-way. Kiss looks like a scary Harley Quinn with makeup crawling across her face. Ivy is a short blonde I’ve seen in Dreamwave in Illinois, and she is a powerhouse. Emily Jaye (long, black hair) also has been in Dreamwave. I don’t think I’ve seen Mila. Ivy hit an X-Factor at 2:00. Mila hit a roundhouse kick on Kiss. Jaye hit a stunner and pinned Ivy. Well, they sure had a sprint of a match.

Emily Jaye defeated Amanda Kiss, Mila Johnson and Ivy Malibu in a four-way at 2:39.

2. A 10-woman gauntlet. Women are entering at intervals (like in a Rumble), NOT necessarily after a pinfall. Jazmyne Hao and Hyena Hera opened. Clara Carter was No. 3 at 1:30; she has long hair down her back; she barked at the crowd and she helped Hao pin Hera. Nova Fury was No. 4 in light purple gear. Audrey Allen, a white woman with deadlocks and tattoos, was No. 5 at 3:30. Kendall Ryan was No. 6 and she hit a top-rope dive onto all the women on the floor. Leva Bates, dressed in a Thanksgiving mask, was No. 7. In the ring, Audrey was pinned. Nova Fury also was pinned.

Tess Warren, a tall blonde entered at No. 8, hit a legdrop, and got a pin at 7:00. Sam Street was No. 9, and she immediately pinned Warren. Leva rolled up and pinned Street. Jazmyn (who started the match!) traded loud chops with Leva Bates. Veda said those chops are brutal! Ameera Roze was at No. 10 at 9:30; she is a thin Black woman with curly hair. We have just those three women left. Jazmyn hit a senton and pinned Roze, so it’s just Jazmyn vs. Bates. NOPE, Clara jumped back into the ring, rolled up Jazmyn and pinned her. She then hit a Cradle Shock to pin Leva Bates to win the match. This was a bit of a mess, but I presume many of these women (outside of Leva!) are brand new.

Clara Carter won a 10-woman gauntlet (elimination match) at 11:31.

3. “Smothers Twisted Daughters” Jessie Belle Smothers & Maria Smothers vs. JC Storm & Vanity (w/Mazeratti) vs. “Survival of the Thickest” Kaitlyn Marie & Sammi Chaos in a three-way tag. The STD women are dressed like hillbilly truckers, wearing camouflage pants and black T-shirts. I’ve seen Chaos a few times in the Northeast indies; she is Nia Jax-big and dresses like Sami Callihan. Kaitlyn is a regular in Carolina-based Premier Wrestling Federation. Vanity hit a running Stinger Splash in the corner on Kaitlyn. The Smotherses worked over Kaitlyn in their corner.

Sammi Chaos got a hot tag at 7:00 and she hit a lot of shoulder tackles. She hit a double DDT on Vanity and JC. Kaitlyn hit a senton on one of the Smothers sisters. Chaos hit a spear. Kaitlyn hit a Death Valley Driver. Kaitlyn and Sammi hit stereo Vader Bombs and scored simultaneous pins. Okay action; some need to improve their physiques.

Sammi Chaos & Kaitlyn Marie defeated Jessie Belle Smothers & Maria Smothers and JC Storm & Vanity in a three-way at 8:57.

4. “Pretty Empowered” Kenzie Paige, Kylie Paige, and Ella Envy vs. Maya World, Jada Stone, and Zoey Skye in a six-woman tag. I didn’t watch NWA at all in 2024, but I liked what I’ve seen out of Pretty Empowered in the past; they have nailed their ‘Mean Girls’ gimmick. Stone (a short, Black woman with long red braids) and World have tag title belts. Blonde Zoey opened against Kenzie. Maya, dressed in yellow today, entered and fought Kylie. Ella entered at 2:00 and fought Jada, with Stone hitting a huracanrana and some loud chops, with Ella selling the pain of those blows. This match is already a step faster and better than the first three.

PE kept Jada in their corner, but Veda noted they were bickering amongst themselves. Zoey got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines. She hit a top-rope crossbody block on all three heels for a nearfall at 5:00. Jada hit an impressive top-rope moonsault. Ella hit a TKO stunner on Zoey. Jada hit a dive through the ropes onto Envy on the floor. Meanwhile in the ring, Kenzie hit a stunner out of nowhere and pinned Zoey. That was really good for the time given.

Kenzie Paige, Kylie Paige, and Ella Envy defeated Maya World, Jada Stone, and Zoey Skye at 6:22.

5. Freya the Slaya vs. Savannah Evans. Alaska native Freya competes in Al Snow’s OVW and she’s about six feet tall, and TNA wrestler Savannah must be about 5’10”. They had a test of strength to open. HollyHood Haley J and Lindsay Snow got in the ring and the ref turned this into a four-way at 2:30. Haley is the blonde woman who was a star of the Netflix OVW series, while Lindsay is a tattoo-covered Luna Vachon clone; she just had a GCW match a few weeks ago. Snow and Haley fought to the back and are gone again. Meanwhile in the ring, Savannah blocked a sunset flip, sat down on Freya, and scored the clean pin.

Savannah Evans defeated Freya the Slaya, HollyHood Haley J, and Lindsay Snow in a four-way at 5:35.

6. Izzy Moreno vs. Carolina Cruz for the Mission Pro Championship. Cruz has long, dark hair and appears to be arrogant. Izzy acts like a boisterous, fun-loving NXT-era Bayley, hugging fans and giving high-fives. Izzy gave her a friendship bracelet at the bell, but Carolina destroyed it and was booed. An intense lockup to open, and they tied up on the mat. Izzy applied a cross-armbreaker at 3:00. Carolina took control and hit a backbreaker over her knee, and she kept Izzy grounded. Izzy hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:00. Cruz applied a Stretch Muffler leg lock; Izzy screamed in pain but got to the ropes. Izzy went to the cross-armbreaker, and this time, Carolina tapped out. Easily best of the show so far.

Izzy Moreno defeated Carolina Cruz to retain the Mission Pro Title at 7:07.

7. Alisha Edwards vs. Vipress. Vipress has popped up in some recent GCW shows on the West Coast lately. Alisha jawed at the crowd and established she’s the heel. Vipress has a height and overall size advantage. Vipress hit a shotgun dropkick, then a basement dropkick into the corner. They traded chops and both are blatantly cheating; the ref admonished them both several times. Alisha hit a stiff kick to the spine at 3:30. Vipress hit an Electric Chair drop and a bodyslam for a nearfall. Alisha hit a second-rope German Suplex and a swinging faceplant for a nearfall at 5:30.

Vipress tossed her boot at Alisha and collapsed for an ‘Eddie spot.’ Alisha pleaded innocent to the ref; it allowed Vipress time to grab Alisha and hit a piledriver for a believable nearfall. Alisha hit a Pedigree for the pin. Decent action.

Alisha Edwards defeated Vipress at 7:12.

8. Dream Girl Ellie and Tiffany Nieves vs. “Venom & Violence” Kelsey Raegan and Devlyn Macabre. Ellie and Nieves also are regulars in OVW. I’ve seen Kelsey a few times in the Northeast indies; she’s tall and slender with red hair. Devlyn is blonde; they wore similar red-and-black gear. Ellie and Kelsey opened, with Kelsey hitting a flying European Uppercut. Nieves entered at 1:30 and fought Devlyn. Ellie cheated and choked Devlyn in the corner. Nieves hit a snap suplex at 4:30 and kept Devlyn grounded. Kelsey finally got a hot tag and hit some back elbows and a discus forearm that dropped Nieves. Nieves hit a Spinebuster on Devlyn, and suddenly all four were down.

Haley J and Lindsay Snow suddenly came back to ringside, as Haley was trying to hide from Snow. They brawled into the ring and right back out. In the ring, Ellie accidentally kicked a manager. Kelsey accidentally sprayed mist in Devlyn’s eyes! Both Nieves and Ellie each rolled up an opponent and scored simultaneous pins. Okay match.

Tiffany Nieves and Dream Girl Ellie defeated Kelsey Raegan and Devlyn Macabre at 8:02.

9. Thunder Rosa vs. Missa Kate for the Riot Cabaret Women’s Title. Chicago-based Kate is tough-as-nails and I always compare her character to NXT’s Adriana Rizzo. Standing switches to open, and Rosa hit some deep armdrags and a dropkick at 1:30, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Kate went to the floor to regroup and jaw at the kids in the front row. They took turns leaning each other against the guardrails and hitting chops. Back in the ring, Kate hit a swinging side slam for a nearfall at 3:00. Rosa tied her in a pendulum and swung Kate’s head into turnbuckles.

Kate hit a low blow uppercut. “That hurts anyone!” Sam Leterna said, which is the opposite of what 38 years of being a wrestling fan has taught me. Rosa hit a spin kick to the head at 6:00. Kate hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Rosa hit a doublestomp to the stomach, applied a submission hold around the neck, and Kate immediately tapped out. That was really good for the time given.

Thunder Rosa defeated Missa Kate at 7:09.

* Xia Brookside joined commentary. I believe she had a minor injury at this time that kept her from in-ring competition.

10. Masha Slamovich vs. La Rosa Negra for the TNA Knockouts Title. Negra came out first and ‘twirked’ for the fans. They immediately fought to the mat and Masha tied up Rosa’s legs. They got up and got in a knuckle lock. Masha hit a hard clothesline at 2:30. I’m certain I saw Masha in more matches against men than against women in 2024, even with her TNA run, so it feels unusual to see her as the bigger wrestler in the match. Negra hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes for a nearfall at 4:00, then a flapjack and a dropkick. Negra was looking good here. Masha got a snap backslide for a nearfall.

They traded spin kicks and they hit simultaneous clotheslines at 6:00 and were both down. Masha hit her rolling Koppo Kick. Negra hit a powerslam, and she went to the top rope. However, Masha tossed her to the mat, hit a spin kick to the head, then the White Knight Driver (piledriver) for the pin. That was hard-hitting.

Masha Slamovich defeated La Rosa Negra to retain the TNA Knockouts Title at 8:13.

11. Jazmin Allure (HPW champion) vs. Angelica Risk (LNO champion) in a title-vs.-title match. Both have appeared in AEW/ROH matches. Allure has long, dark hair and wore mostly green, while Risk has long blonde hair in braids. They argued at the bell before locking up. They started hitting hard overhand chops. Allure hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. They fought to the floor. In the ring, Allure hit a stiff kick to the spine for a nearfall, then a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:30.

Risk hit a missile dropkick on Allure’s knee and they were both down. Risk hit some clotheslines and a flying crossbody block, then a 619 at 7:00. Allure raked the eyes then hit a swinging slam for a believable nearfall. Allure grabbed a belt. Risk dropkicked Allure and sent her into the ref. Allure hit Risk with a title belt, then covered her for the tainted pin.

Jazmin Allure defeated Angelica Risk at 9:03 to retain the HPW Title AND to win the LNO title.

12. Lei Ying Lee (f/k/a Xia Li) vs. Leila Grey. Veda noted this is TNA vs. ROH and this was a first-time-ever meeting. Standing switches early on, and Lee grounded her with a headlock, then she hit some kicks. Grey rolled to the floor at 2:00 to regroup. Grey hit a kick to the head and took control in the ring and kept Lee down for several minutes. Grey hit a second-rope Blockbuster at 5:30 and went back to tying up Lee’s arms. Lee hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block. She fired up and hit a series of forearms, then clotheslines that dropped Grey.

Lee put Grey on her shoulders and did an airplane spin, slammed her to the mat, and got a nearfall at 7:30. Grey shook the ropes to cause Lee to fall and be crotched in the corner. They hit stereo crossbody blocks and were both down. Leila hit a Side Effect. Lee applied an STF. Missa Kate jumped in the ring and attacked Li, causing a DQ. (A decent way to end a TNA vs. AEW match where I really wondered who was going to go over.)

Lei Ying Lee defeated Leila Grey via DQ at 9:52.

* In a backstage segment shot earlier in the weekend, Sam Leterna talked with Jordynne Grace about her match with Vix Crow (Alicia Fox!) Grace said she thought Crow was retired, so she didn’t know this match was even possible. Crow also was interviewed, and she too was excited about it, saying it’s a “dream match.”

* NOTE: The match listing also said we had a singles match of Hollywood Haley J vs. Lindsay Snow; obviously, those two got involved in multiple matches over the course of the show.

13. Jordynne Grace vs. Vix Crow (f/k/a Alicia Fox). This also was billed as a first-time-ever match. Grace immediately applied a headlock and overpowered Vix. Grace hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 2:00, then a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall, and she tossed Crow to the floor. In the ring, Crow hit a DDT, then a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Grace hit a rolling Death Valley Driver and a diving forearm for a believable nearfall. Vix hit a DDT for a nearfall and she kept Grace grounded with a chinlock.

They fought on the ropes in the corner. Jordynne hit a spinning back fist, then a running Muscle Buster for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Grace hit a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam but she missed a Vader Bomb. Crow hit an axe kick to the back of the head and a package piledriver for the pin! I didn’t expect that finish! “What just happened?” Veda shouted. They got up and hugged.

Vix Crow defeated Jordynne Grace at 9:02.

Final Thoughts: Wow… you just don’t see indy shows with such a wide difference in the quality of matches. The main event was really good; the 10-woman gauntlet really was not. I know that wrestlers all need to start out somewhere, but a lot of the women in that gauntlet and a few of the other early matches were just not ring-ready to be in front of a crowd yet, and I rarely write that. I’ll go with Crow-Grace for best match, Masha-Negra for second, and Izzy-Cruz for third. Missa Kate-Thunder Rosa takes honorable mention.

This is a clash of quality vs. quantity. This show decided to deliver on quantity, by packing 13 matches together, but nothing was really long. If I’m the booker, I choose quality — give the fans 7-9 matches, but some of them longer in length so one of them can really stand out and be buzz worthy. While a lot of the action here was fun and “good for the time given,” the short length of the matches never let anything rise to the “must-see” level. For instance, that Pretty Empowered match was just starting to really heat up when it suddenly ended.

With that said… it feels like a missed opportunity to not get an NXT women’s match on the show, too. Maybe Kendal Grey vs. Jazmin Nyx, or some of the women who have been on LVL Up but not been on the main show, like Kalli Armstrong.

The show clocked in at two-and-a-half hours.