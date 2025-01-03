Pro Wrestling NOAH “The New Year 2025” results: Vetter’s review of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ulka Sasaki, Kaito Kiyamiya vs. Ozawa for the GHC Title, Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura vs. Omos and Jack Morris for the GHC Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling NOAH “The New Year 2025”

January 1, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan at Nippon Budokan

Streamed on the Wrestle Universe

The lights were low, but the ring was well lit. This is a small arena with maybe 5,000 spectators. This show DOES have English commentary.

1. A Royal Rumble. Starting were Yu Owada and Harutoki. Taniguchi was No. 3 at 1:30. Tadasuke was No. 4. Kikuchi was No. 5; these five were all advertised in advance, but everyone else in this Rumble is a mystery. English wrestler LJ Cleary was No. 5 at 6:30; finally someone I know! The elderly Masao Inoue stiffly walked to the ring as No. 6; the commentators speculated he was faking being so stiff. Former NXT-UK wrestler Saxon Huxley was No. 7 at 9:30 and no one has yet to be eliminated. Saxon clotheslined someone to the floor. Zozaya, a young, white kid I’ve seen in the UK promotions throughout 2024, was No. 8. He has a great physique and always wears a right shoulder brace. Masaaki Mochizuki was No. 9 at 13:30; he’s from Dragon Gate and got a nice pop. I’m counting eight in the ring.

West Coast indy star Titus Alexander was No. 10; he deserves a bigger spot on this show than this. Dump Matsumoto, age 64, was carried to the ring by four young boys and she’s No. 11 at 17:30. (I believe two of her young boys also entered the ring with her, as this was officially a 13-person Rumble.) She hit several guys with a kendo stick she brought into the ring. However, several guys rolled her up and pinned her. That was quick. The crowd booed that outcome. Saxon Huxley was tossed. We had two very quick pinfalls in the ring. Zozaya and a Japanese guy were both eliminated. We have four in the ring: Tadasuke, Mochizuki Titus and Cleary. Mochizuki was pinned, so we’re down to three. Titus nailed a dropkick on Cleary, but Cleary hit a Canadian Destroyer on Titus, then he clotheslined Titus to the floor! However, Tadasuke immediately clotheslined Cleary to the floor to win!

Tadasuke won a Rumble at 23:38.

* Dump got on the mic and encouraged everyone to watch the Netflix show about her. In retrospect, it feels like the only point of that match was to get her in the ring and talk to the crowd afterwards.

2. Hayata & Yo-Hey vs. Amakusa & Junta Miyawaki vs. Alejandro & Kai Fujimura in a three-way tag for the GHC Junior Tag Team Titles. I’ve seen Alejandro before; his mask and gear always makes me think of Ultimo Dragon. Junta is young and wore orange gear. I have liked what I’ve seen of Amakusa; he wore a long, flowing white robe. Champs Hayata and Yo-Hey came out last. Okay, each team has one person in the ring as we open. Yo-Hey has a splash of bright purple in his hair. Alejandro hit a dive to the floor at 2:00. In the ring, Hayata hit an enzuigiri on Alejandro. Junta hit a missile dropkick at 4:30 and a plancha to the floor. Amakusa hit an impressive Fosbury Flop to the floor.

In the ring, Amakusa hit a 450 Splash. Junta hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Alejandro hit a tornado DDT on Hayata for a nearfall at 7:00, but he missed a corkscrew press. Yo-Hey hit a dropkick on someone coming off the ropes. Hayata hit a high-angle DDT and pinned Alejandro. Really good action throughout.

Hayata & Yo-Hey defeated Amakusa & Junta Miyawaki and Alejandro & Kai Fujimura to retain the GHC Junior Tag Team Titles at 8:19.

3. Atsushi Kotoge, Go Shiozaki, Hajime Ohara, and Mohammed Yone vs. Black Menso-re, Kazuyuki Fujita, Shuji Ishikawa, and Tetsuya Endo in an eight-man tag. I admittedly barely know these guys so I won’t be able to help much here. Shiozaki has been wrestling for at least 20 years; I saw him compete at ROH shows in 2006 in Chicago over WrestleMania weekend. The bald Fujita is 54 and he opened. Endo looks a LOT like Ryohei Oiwa; they have the same hair style with brown/blond tips. Black Menso-re wears a black mask. Yone is 48 and has a huge, round afro haircut. Ishikawa also is older; he entered and battled Yone.

Shiozaki entered and hit a series of chops on Black Menso-re at 6:30. Endo hit an impressive Sasake Special. In the ring, Shiozaki hit a hard clothesline on Menso-re for a believable nearfall. Shiozaki hit a second clothesline and got the pin. Decent match; Endo’s dive to the floor was the athletic highlight.

Atsushi Kotoge, Go Shiozaki, Hajime Ohara, and Mohammed Yone defeated Black Menso-re, Kazuyuki Fujita, Shuji Ishikawa, and Tetsuya Endo at 8:23.

* Fujita remained in the ring, as he was having a ‘speed’ match with a one-minute time limit!

4. Daiki Odashima vs. Kazuyuki Fujita. Odashima is a small, youngster in his early 20s, and he is giving up a lot of size. Fujita slammed him to the mat. Odashima hit a dropkick. Fujita hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 0:50. Fujita hit a powerbomb, but the time limit expired as Odashima’s body hit the mat. Humorous.

Daiki Odashima vs. Kazuyuki Fujita went to a time-limit draw at 1:00.

* I would argue you could have skipped the first hour and tuned in right here.)

5. Galeno Del Mal vs. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. The brothers collide! If you haven’t seen Galeno, he’s a massive 23-year-old luchador; I always compare him to DC’s Bane. The on-screen graphic says he’s 153 Kg (337 pounds! My guess is he’s closer to 285-300.) Wagner is 33 and clearly smaller and shorter than his kid brother. Their mom was seated at ringside! Standing switches to open; Galeno was in blue and Wagner was in green. Galeno hit a flip dive to the floor at 2:00 that popped the commentators; he got a nearfall in the ring. Wagner hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor onto Galeno at 4:30. In the ring, Wagner leapt off the ropes but Galeno caught him. Wagner hit a Lungblower move to the chin.

Wagner hit a step-up knee in the corner, then a bodyslam for a nearfall at 6:30. He nailed a Best Moonsault Ever for a believable nearfall, and the crowd rallied for Galeno. Galeno nailed a decapitating clothesline for a believable nearfall. Galeno nailed a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 9:30. He hit a twisting neckbreaker and scored the clean pin. That was fun. Galeno is so special because of his size.

Galeno Del Mal defeated El Hijo del Wagner Jr. at 9:51.

6. Kenoh vs. Kenta. Kenta just wrestled in Seattle days earlier against Schaff in Defy. (I have no idea how much jet lag messes with you on a flight to Japan!) He came out first. Kenoh has jet black hair today! I have only seen him as blond, and the commentators talked about this. The crowd was hot and split as they had a standing feeling-out process to open. Kenoh slapped him in the face, and they brawled to the floor. In the ring, Kenta hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest, dropping Kenoh at 4:00. He hit a DDT and a kneedrop to the forehead for a nearfall. Kenoh got back to his feet and they traded roundhouse kicks to the chest, until Kenoh dropped him at 6:30.

They got up and traded more stiff kicks, going back and forth, and these were loud! They hit stereo Mafia Kicks and both collapsed and were down at 9:00. Kenta hit some dropkicks into the corner, then a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. Kenoh hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall at 11:00. Kenta applied a crossface. Kenoh nailed a Dragon Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. They got up and traded open-hand slaps to the face. Kenta nailed a running knee for a believable nearfall at 14:30. Kenta nailed the Go To Sleep pop-up knee strike and scored the clean pin! A very good, hard-hitting match. Kenoh offered a post-match handshake, but Kenta turned and left.

Kenta defeated Kenoh at 15:22.

7. Daga vs. Eita in a best of three falls match for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title. You may recall Daga had a run in MLW a few years ago and was married to Tessa Blanchard. They immediately fought to the floor, and Daga whipped him into the guardrail, then launched off the guardrail for a tornado DDT. The commentators said Daga is 2-0 against Eita in singles matches. They got into the ring, and Daga scored a pin in the ring at 1:39! I wasn’t expecting it so quickly (and this is why I hate best-of-three falls matches. It really hurts Eita to get pinned in under two minutes.) No break in the action, and they again fought to the floor. Daga hit a Jay Driller through a table on the entrance ramp at 4:30 and they were both down.

Eita crawled back into the ring at the 19-count, but he got a rollup out of nowhere for a pin at 5:20! It’s tied 1-1! Eita hit a dropkick that sent Daga to the floor, and he nailed a dive through the ropes at 7:00, with Daga catching him before Eita crashed and burned. Daga hit a German Suplex in the ring for a believable nearfall. Eita nailed a superkick and they were both down. They got up and traded chops. Daga hit a powerslam, but Eita rolled him over for a nearfall. Daga came off the ropes, but Eita caught him with a superkick. Eita hit a modified Go To Sleep for a nearfall at 11:30. They fought on the ropes; Eita got a rollup as they fell to the mat, and scored the pin. New champion!

Eita defeated Daga at 12:39.

8. Manabu Soya vs. Masa Kitamiya for the GHC National Title. Soya has red tint in his hair; he’s a thick bull, like Tomohiro Ishii. Kitamiya has blond hair and he’s also quite thick. They immediately traded forearm strikes until Soya went down. A commentator said these two have “shared the ring 100 times, and many of them were together.” Soya hit a suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. This is just their fourth-ever singles match. They got up and traded chops. Masa hit a senton. Soya hit a second-rope Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 5:00. Masa hit a suplex; Soya hit one. They took turns hitting spears and were both down at 7:00. They got up and traded loud strikes.

Masa hit a jumping DDT at 9:00 but only got a one-count. Soya got a high back suplex but only got a one-count. Soya got a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Masa hit a piledriver for a nearfall. Masa tied up Soya on the mat, but Soya reached the ropes. Soya hit a DDT for a nearfall at 12:30. He hit a jumping DDT and scored the clean pin. Good, hard-hitting match. They shook hands afterwards.

Manabu Soya defeated Masa Kitamiya to retain the GHC National Title at 12:50.

9. Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura vs. Omos and Jack Morris (w/Yoshi Tatsu) for the GHC Tag Team Titles. Brit star Morris is similar to Drew McIntyre; he’s not the former Detroit Tigers star pitcher! I know 45-year-old Marufuji mostly from his sporadic ROH appearances over the past two decades, but Sugiura is even older at 54, and they are making their fifth title defense. Morris and Takashi opened, but Jack tagged in Omos before tying up. Omos raised his arms for a test of strength and that alone got a pop! Marufuji and Morris traded some blows. Omos and Marufuji stood chest-to-chest at 3:30 and the size difference was vast. Naomichi hit some chops that had no effect.

Omos hip-tossed Marufuji from the apron and half-way across the ring. Sugiuri hit a running knee on Morris at 6:00. Omos tried to get in but the ref kept him in his corner. Sugiura hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall. Jack hit a jumping knee to the chin for a nearfall. Morris hit a Spinebuster on Marufuji for a nearfall at 8:30. Morris leapt off of Omos’ shoulders to hit a frogsplash for a nearfall on Naomichi, and that popped the crowd. Omos stood on the floor and chokeslammed Sugiura onto the ring apron. Meanwhile, Naomichi hit a heel hook kick to the jaw, and Morris fired back with a jumping knee to the jaw. Omos tagged in and hit a double-fisted chokeslam and pinned Marufuji! New champions! “That is the most destructive debut we’ve ever seen in NOAH,” a commentator said.

Omos and Jack Morris defeated Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura to win the GHC Tag Team Titles at 10:46.

10. Ulka Sasaki vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Ulka has light red hair and wore a glittery red robe as he came to ringside. We had drums and a conch horn play Nakamura to the ring, and he wore a two-horned helmet. I’m loving this intro. Nakamura wore a white outfit with a gold belt. A feeling-out process, as they blocked each other’s spin kicks and strikes. They fought to the floor, where Nakamura tossed him into the guardrails at 4:00. In the ring, Nakamura hit some strikes and made a cocky cover, and he was in charge. Ulka landed some roundhouse kicks, but Nakamura kicked him back to the mat at 8:00, then landed a knee drop across the forehead and kept Ulka grounded.

Ulka hit a stunner at 9:30 and that woke up the crowd. He hit some Yes Kicks. Nakamura got up and they traded forearm strikes. Ulka hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Nakamura leapt off the ropes, but Ulka caught him with a jumping knee at 11:00. He applied a triangle choke, but Nakamura quickly got to the ropes. Nakamura hit a reverse suplex at 13:00, with Ulka crashing stomach-first. Ulka jumped on his back and applied a sleeper, but Nakamura escaped. Ulka again went for a cross-armbreaker on the mat. Nakamura sprayed mist on Ulka and hit a Styles Clash, then a running knee to the back of the head, then a running knee to the forehead for the pin! “What a beautiful piece of art we just witnessed!” a commentator said.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ulka Sasaki at 14:55.

11. Kaito Kiyamiya vs. Ozawa for the GHC World Title. I read that Ozawa has done a tour in the UK but I haven’t seen him at all before; this is his FIRST match post-excursion! He has shaggy hair and a mustache, wore a black jacket, and has the general overall ‘pimp’ look of a young Yujiro Takahashi or a shorter Jake Lee. A feeling-out process early with very little action, and Ozawa rolled to the floor and stalled. In the ring, Kaito hit a Dragonscew Legwhip at 6:30 and a flying knee. They fought to the floor, where Ozawa hit Kaito repeatedly with a crutch. Kenoh confronted Ozawa, so Ozawa hit him with the crutch, too. Ozawa whipped Kaito into the guardrail and a commentator said they could be rivals for years to come. Back in the ring, Ozawa kept him grounded.

Kaito hit a flip dive to the floor on Ozawa and his myrmidons at 13:00. In the ring, Kaito hit a dropkick and a series of punches in the corner, then a German Suplex for a nearfall. The crowd started to chant for Ozawa! Ozawa hit a basement dropkick and they were both down at 15:00. Ozawa hit a top-rope missile dropkick. They traded forearm strikes. Ozawa hit a Mafia Kick. Kaito hit a roaring elbow and a spin kick, and they were both down at 19:30. Kaito nailed a Tiger Suplex for a believable nearfall; the 20-minute call was spot-on. He hit a powerbomb move for a believable nearfall. Ozawa nailed a Flatliner and they were both down. “This man is pure box office, isn’t he?” a commentator said. The Ozawa chants continued to grow.

Ozawa hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 21:30. He nailed a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and the commentator marveled at how Kaito was getting booed. Ozawa bit him and hit a second-rope powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 23:30. He missed a top-rope Phoenix Splash and crashed stomach-first. Kaito hit a dropkick and a running knee to the back of the head, then one to the forehead for a nearfall at 25:30, then a second-rope spin kick for a nearfall. Ozawa pulled the ref in front of him, and Kaito accidentally struck the ref. Kaito hit an intentional low blow (there is the cheating we needed!) and was loudly booed. Omos walked to ringside. Ozawa hit his own low blow on Kaito.

Ozawa nailed a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 28:30. “This is a contest for the ages!” a commentator said. Ozawa hit a nice dropkick, then a pump-handle powerbomb for a nearfall. Ozawa nailed the top-rope Phoenix Splash and got the pin! New champion!! The commentators and crowd exploded. Omos never wound up getting involved in the match. “A new star is born!” a commentator said.

Ozawa defeated Kaito Kiyomiya to win the GHC World Title at 29:33.

* Ozawa got on the mic and spoke in Japanese and called himself “the real rebel” and said Kaito was “weaker than I thought,” and stomped on the prone Kaito some more. He called out Kenoh for interfering during the match.

Final Thoughts: Well, give NOAH credit — they took a young rising wrestler and put the title on him right away and made him a star out of the gate. If you are looking for a fresh start, this is the way to do it. I liked what I saw of Ozawa, but I wasn’t blown away either. I think the fans turning on Kaito felt like them saying “we want something different” even more than “we love what we’re seeing here.” It was fascinating to see the crowd turn on Kaito, who never once did any heel tactics… until that low blow in the closing minutes. I really don’t think NOAH expected the crowd reaction and double turn that the crowd created.

So, I’ll go with the main event for best match, Kenta’s hard-hitting match for second, and Nakamura’s for third. I’m very high on Galeno Del Mal — he was on my list of guys that WWE should hand an ID contract to — and his match earns honorable mention.

As expected, Omos really didn’t do much; he wasn’t ever staggered, let alone take a back bump. He is just so much taller and thicker than his opponents. I’m glad that WWE and NOAH worked out this arrangement, so he can get some ring time. It wasn’t a bad match, but it wasn’t particularly exciting, either.