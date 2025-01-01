WWE Speed – Natalya vs. Michin

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Natalya vs. Michin in the third round of the eight-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@NatbyNature and Michin go head-to-head in the Women’s No. 1 Contender’s Tournament! Who will advance to the #WWESpeed Championship Match and face @CandiceLeRae next week? 👀 pic.twitter.com/nh9eeAjTxM — WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2025

Powell’s POV: Natalya won the match and will challenge Candice LeRae for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship next Wednesday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday episodes.