WWE Smackdown rating: WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.326 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.53 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.47 rating. College football bowl games delivered 7.333 million viewers for ABC, and 5.582 million for ESPN. One year earlier, the December 22, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.108 million viewers and a 0.55 rating.