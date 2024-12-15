AEW Collision results (12/14): Powell’s review of Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe and Kazuchika Okada vs. The Beast Mortos in Continental Classic matches, Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 73)

Taped December 12, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

Aired December 14, 2024 on TNT

[Hour One] The show opened with footage of Darby Allin running off Claudio Castagnoli to save Will Ospreay from a post match attack. Bonus backstage footage showed Ospreay thanking Allin, who said something was going to happen unless they stop the Death Riders. Ospreay spoke about the tournament and the things he has going on. Allin pressed Ospreay, who said he needs to win the tournament and get momentum. Ospreay told Allin to knock on his door after the tournament if he needs someone in the foxhole with him…

Brief promos aired from Mark Briscoe and Kyle Fletcher about their Continental Classic match, followed by Kazuchika Okada saying The Beast Mortos, and then Mortos was shown grunting…

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary read through the show’s lineup… Ring announcer Arkady Aura conducted the introductions for the opening match…

1. Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale to qualify for the International Women’s Cup match. The lights went out for a moment at one point during the match in a tease for Julia Hart. Willow hit a cannonball on Hayter heading into the first picture-in-picture break. [C]

Willow hoisted up Hayter in Torture Rack position and then dropped down. Willow followed up with a springboard moonsault for a near fall. Willow went to the ropes, but Hayter pulled her off and gave her a German suplex. Willow came right back with The Pounce.

Willow went for the Doctor Bomb, but Hayter slipped out and rolled her up for a two count. Hayter followed up with a backbreaker. Hayter played to the crowd to tease her finisher, but Willow ducked it and hit the Doctor Bomb, and scored the pin…

Willow Nightingale defeated Jamie Hayter in 12:00 to qualify for the International Women’s Cup match.

Willow had a bloody nose. She helped up Hayter, who then raised Willow’s arm. Hayter remained in the ring and applauded. The lights went out. When the lights turned on, Julia Hart was in the ring and hit Hayter with a DDT…

The broadcast team hyped the show’s Continental Classic matches… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good match between two of the more popular babyfaces in the women’s division. It’s good to see Julia Hart back from a long injury layoff. By the way, I’m watching this show on delay after covering Saturday Night’s Main Event. I’m speeding through the commercial breaks and and using rough estimates on the match times.

A video package recapped Will Ospreay beating Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic match on Dynamite… Schiavone hyped Darby Allin vs. Will Ospreay in a Continental Classic match for Wednesday’s Dynamite… Entrances for the first Continental Classic match of the night took place…

2. Kazuchika Okada vs. The Beast Mortos in a Continental Classic blue league match. Okada gave Mortos a clean rope break. Mortos appeared to be returning the favor moments later, but Okada poked him in the eyes, which got a laugh from the crowd.

A short time later, Okada dumped Mortos over the top rope to the floor. Okada smirked and then went to ringside and roughed up Mortos before tossing him back inside the ring. Mortos hit Okada with a corkscrew suicide dive. Mortos ran Okada into the ring steps. Mortos went for a cannonball that Okada avoided, causing Mortos to crash into the ring steps. Okada DDT’d Mortos on the floor before a PIP break. [C]

Mortos hit a series of backbreakers and then covered Okada for a near fall. Okada came back and put Mortos down. A small “Beast” chant broke out. A short time later, Okada teased a Rainmaker and flipped off the crowd. Mortos rallied and hit a Samoan Drop for a near fall. Okada avoided a top rope move.

Okada dropkicked Mortos, who surprised Okada by standing up. Okada drilled Mortos with a spinning lariat and then followed up with the Rainmaker and scored the pin…

Kazuchika Okada beat The Beast Mortos in 13:00 in a Continental Classic blue league match to earn three points.

The updated leaderboard was shown… An ad aired for AEW All In Texas…

Powell’s POV: An AEW special in that the match went needlessly long and was overly competitive before the wrestler everyone expected to win went over. Yes, it was a well worked match, but if everyone works 50/50 matches then it’s tough for wrestlers to stand out as stars.

Footage aired of Toni Storm making her return at the end of AEW Dynamite…

Toni Storm made her entrance and was once again in rocker Toni Storm mode…

3. Toni Storm vs. Shazza McKenzie. McKenzie did not have a televised entrance. Storm and McKenzie shook hands. Storm dominated the majority of the offense before hitting a Hip Attack and then Storm Zero for the win. McGuinness comically accused Storm of using Mariah May’s finsihing move.

Toni Storm defeated Shazza McKenzie in 2:00.

After the match, Storm got the mic and said she never thought she’d be able to say this. “Toni Storm is officially All Elite,” Storm said…

Powell’s POV: A spotlight match for Storm, who is acting like she is new to AEW. It looks like her character has forgotten her time as “Timeless” Toni Storm and her entire AEW run. Fun.

Highlights aired of Maria May beating Mina Shirakawa to retain the AEW Women’s Championship on AEW Dynamite while Thunder Rosa watched from the front row…

Footage aired after the match of a cameraman asking May what she thought about Toni Storm’s return. May said she doesn’t give a f— about Storm. She spoke about what she did to Shirakawa and pointed out that she loved her. May said she would face Rosa…

Thunder Rosa was interviewed on a backstage set by Schiavone. Rosa mentioned Toni Storm at one point. Storm showed up and introduced herself to Rosa and Schiavone. After Storm left, Rosa said her father would be there to see her beat May in a Tijuana Street Fight at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view…

A brief video package hyped the four-way match for the AEW World Championship at Worlds End… [C] A video aired on the Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin match that will be held on Dynamite…

Powell’s POV: AEW picked up where they left off on Dynamite by aggressively promoting the Ospreay vs. Allin match for Wednesday’s Holiday Bash themed show.

Top Flight and Leila Grey made their entrance. Lio Rush and Action Andretti made their entrance with new music and those obnoxious spiked jackets…

4. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin (w/Leila Grey) vs. Lio Rush and Action Andretti for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles. AEW Tag Team Champions Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy were shown watching the match while backstage. Darius and Andretti had a nice exchange. Andretti drove his shoulder into Darius. Rush and Andretti cleared the Martins from the ring before a PIP break. [C]

[Hour Two] Rush hit Dante with a dive that sent Dante crashing into Grey, who fell down. All four wrestlers looked concerned, but then Rush motioned to Andretti and they kicked the Martin brothers. Andretti ran Dante into the ring post while rush rolled Darius back in the ring. Rush hit a top rope frog splash on Darius, and then Andretti followed up with a 450 splash and pinned Darius…

Action Andretti and Lio Rush beat “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin in 10:00 to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A nice match with some early in-ring action before they went with the dives and high spots late. I like the team of Rush and Andretti. And those pointy jackets are douchey looking, which isn’t a bad thing considering they are heels. If nothing else, the jackets make them stand out.

5. Kris Statlander vs. Tootie Lynn. Statlander’s entrance was televised, while hometown gal Lynn’s entrance was not. Lynn got a late head-scissors takedown. When Lynn attempted to follow up, Statlander drilled her with a clothesline. Statlander hit Saturday Night Fever, which was Thursday Night Fever when the match was taped, and got the three count…

Kris Statlander defeated Tootie Lynn in 2:00.

Powell’s POV: A spotlight match for Statlander, who appears to be without a program after losing to Mercedes Mone at Full Gear.

Dustin Rhodes delivered a promo about teaming with Sammy Guevara to face The Righteous in a bull rope match for the ROH Tag Team Titles at ROH Final Battle. Dustin warned the heels to never mention his father’s name again or it will be the last words they speak…

An ad aired for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and upcoming AEW events… [C] FTR narrated a video package on Fight For the Fallen show that will be simulcast on Max on January 1…

Entrances for the ten-man tag match took place. Mark Sterling did a bit where had had his team put their hands in and invited MxM Collection to put their tips in. Mason Madden and Mansoor covered their tips before joining in…

6. Orange Cassidy, Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum, Daniel Garcia, Komander (w/ Abrahantes) vs. “MxM” Mason Madden and Mansoor and “Premier Athletes” Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling). Woods backed Garcia into the ropes and then struck Garcia’s dance pose. Garcia shoved him. Woods continued to taunt him with the dance pose. Garcia put Woods down and then did his dance.

Cassidy hit Stundog Millionaire on Nese and then held him in place so while Komander launched off his back and took Daivari down with a huracanrana. Komander went up top and was distracted by Madden and then Nese knocked him off the ropes. Komander was down while Madden and Mansoor struck a pose before a PIP break. [C]

Sterling tripped Komander. Daivari saved Sterling and then he and Nese passed Komander to Woods, who powerbombed him. A short time later, Cassidy hit the Orange Punch on Woods and then pinned him..

Orange Cassidy, Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum, Daniel Garcia, Komander defeated “MxM” Mason Madden and Mansoor and “Premier Athletes” Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Josh Woods in 9:00.

Powell’s POV: Ten-man tag matches don’t do much for me, but the live crowd had fun with this one. Speaking of the crowd, they’ve created a nice atmosphere despite the fact that there were reportedly less than 3,000 fans in the 10,600 seat venue.

Don Callis delivered a backstage promo and was upset about Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis doing “a number” on his men on Rampage. Callis said the gods are smiling on him now because he’ll be getting his revenge on Hobbs. Callis announced that Hobbs will challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship at Worlds End. Callis said Kyle Fletcher will be in the Collision main event and will run the table en route to the tournament finals… [C]

7. Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe in a Continental Classic blue league match. Don Callis sat in on commentary. Briscoe got off to a good start and hit a Blockbuster off the apron,. Briscoe followed up with a Cactus Jack elbow drop off the apron. Briscoe worked over Fletcher at ringside while Schiavone gave another plug for Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Briscoe set up for a Jay Driller at ringside, but Fletcher backdropped him. Fletcher followed up with a brainbuster on top of the barricade, causing Briscoe to fall onto the fan side. Fletcher launched off a chair and hit a cannonball dive over the barricade. Briscoe rallied and then superplexed Fletcher from the barricade onto the ringside floor going into a PIP break. [C]

Briscoe caught Fletcher with a lariat and then a Death Valley Driver. Briscoe went up top for Froggy Bow, but Fletcher cut him off with a punch. Fletcher joined Briscoe on the ropes, but Briscoe punched him until he fell to the mat. Briscoe went for Froggy Bow, but Fletcher put his knees up. Fletcher went up top and went for his own top rope elbow, but Briscoe avoided it and hooked him into a pin for a two count.

Fletcher avoided the Jay Driller by backdropping Briscoe. Fletcher hit a sit-out slam for a near fall. A short time later, Briscoe hoisted up Fletcher, who raked his eyes and then rolled him up for the pin, but the referee caught Fletcher with his feet on the ropes. Fletcher argued with the referee and was rolled up for a two count. Fletcher hit the brainbuster for a near fall. Fletcher acted shocked that he didn’t get the pin.

Fletcher hit a running kick on Briscoe in the corner and then took him up top. Briscoe slipped away and then crotched Fletcher on the turnbuckle. Briscoe put a Torture Rack and then hit a Cutthroat Driver. Fletcher rolled out of the ring to avoid being pinned. Briscoe went up top and then hit Fletcher with a flying elbow on the floor. Briscoe rolled Fletcher back inside the ring and hit him with Froggy Bow for a great near fall.

Briscoe went for a Jay Driller, but Fletcher countered into a pin for a two count. Briscoe rolled up Fletcher for another two count. Briscoe went for a Jay Driller, but Fletcher shoved him toward the referee, who avoided crashing in the corner. Fletcher threw a kick, but Briscoe caught his foot and then spun him around. Briscoe hit the Jay Driller and scored the pin.

Mark Briscoe defeated Kyle Fletcher in 19:00 in a Continental Classic blue league match to earn three points.

Briscoe played to the crowd after the match. Briscoe went to ringside and looked at the AEW Continental Title belt, which was sitting on a podium. Orange Cassidy and Willow Nightingale walked out and applauded Briscoe. They led him back to the ring and then raised his arms…

Wheeler Yuta was shown looking into a camera. Jon Moxley asked if they were rolling. Yuta said they were and then the camera showed Moxley, Pac, and Claudio Castagnoli. Moxley said FTR would get lost on their way home tonight.

Yuta filmed “FTR” Dax Harwod and Cash Wheeler walking through the area with their gear toward the exit door. Marina Shafir blocked their path and provided a distraction while Pac and Castagnoli placed black hoods over the heads of Harwood and Wheeler. Pac and Castagnoli took FTR to the parking area and then Moxley closed the door closed behind them. Yuta looked into the camera and smiled to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A nice show closing angle preceded by a great match. I couldn’t avoid the spoilers for this show, but I was surprised when our reports from Sam Robinson and Samuel Stahl listed Briscoe as the winner. I was hoping that Fletcher would run the table in the round robin portion of the tournament. That said, one loss isn’t going to do too much damage to Fletcher, and this was a really nice win for Briscoe. They closed the show on a high note and I’m definitely down for an eventual rematch.

I don’t know how many fans watched Collision because it ran head-to-head with Saturday Night’s Main Event, but those who did were rewarded with a good episode. This is a rare time when I enjoyed Collision more than Dynamite. Will Pruett’s weekly audio review of Collision is available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).