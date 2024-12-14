WWE releases footage of a post Saturday Night Main Event angle

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released footage of an angle that was filmed after the Saturday Night’s Main Event special went off the air. The footage shows Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes, who was stretchered out of the building.

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Don Murphy was in attendance at the show and stated that even fans who were cheering Owens during the actual match gave him massive heel heat for the post match angle. The footage released by WWE does not include Owens going nose-to-nose with Paul Levesque in the aisle way, though the fans can be heard chanting “Triple H” while Rhodes is being stretchered through the backstage area.