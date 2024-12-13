Wrestling Open “Episode 154” results (12/5): Vetter’s review of Church of Greatness vs. Stetson Ranch, TJ Crawford vs. Bobby Orlando, B3cca vs. Katrina Creed

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 154”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

December 12, 2024 in Worcester, Massachusetts at White Eagle

Paul Crockett, Brother Greatness, and ref Scott Robinson provided commentary. It appears there are maybe 250-300 fans tonight; this is a really good crowd on what appears to be a cold night.

1. Lucas Chase vs. Julius Draeger in a spotlight match. Lucas has a great physique and he’s the veteran here. Draeger is the recent graduate who looks almost identical to Simon Gotch of NXT’s Vaudevillain run. Chase bent him across the ropes and hit some Sheamus-style blows to the chest. Draeger hit a Northern Lights suplex. Draeger hit some chops that Chase no-sold. Draeger hit a suplex but Chase popped to his feet and hit some clotheslines, then a Pounce! Chase hit a spear, then a Spinebuster and a Samoan Drop for the pin. Really an extended squash; Chase is underrated here.

Lucas Chase defeated Julius Draeger at 6:26.

2. Marcus Mathers vs. Nick Batee. I saw Batee last week; he is from the Monster Factory; they are pronouncing it “Butt tee.” Crockett talked about how WWE ID prospect Mathers has a New Year’s Eve match against Krule. Mathers hit some deep armdrags and a dropkick that sent Batee to the floor. Batee went to the floor and danced; Mathers followed to the floor and chopped him. In the ring, Mathers hit another dropkick at 2:30. Batee tied up the left arm and tried to apply a cross-armbreaker, but Mathers turned it into a standing powerbomb at 5:00. Mathers fired up and hit some clotheslines. Mathers hit a fisherman’s suplex. He went to the top rope at 7:00 when the lights went out! A video package aired for Krule! It included images of him without a mask. The video said he is a “creature of cruelty.” The video ended, and Krule was in the ring, and he beat up Mathers!!

Marcus Mathers vs. Nick Batee went to a no contest at 7:00.

* Krule got on the mic and threatened Mathers as he leaned over him.

* Backstage, Kylon King and Dustin Waller said they have a tag title match next week against Swipe Right. The camera flipped to the Stetson Ranch, where Steven Stetson told his teammates they are going to be successful in tag warfare. We then saw Tina San Antonio attack Liviyah backstage. I love these backstage segments.

3. B3cca vs. Katrina Creed. Redhead goth girl Creed traveled here from Montreal and this is at least her fourth match in Wrestling Open; she is a regular on Canada shows, too. International pop star B3cca sang her way to the ring. An intense lockup to open, and B3cca tied her up on the mat. She hit a snap suplex at 2:30, then a senton for a nearfall. Creed hit a clothesline for a nearfall. B3cca hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 5:00, then a rolling Death Valley Driver for the pin. Solid.

B3cca defeated Katrina Creed at 5:58.

* B3cca got on the mic and said she doesn’t like how Allie Katch has been treating Gabby Forza! She called out Allie for a match next week!

* Footage aired of last week, where “Smart” Mark Sterling revealed he is the ‘mysterious benefactor’ of WWE ID prospect Bryce Donovan. Bryce then came to the ring. Brother Greatness and Crockett wondered how long ago they developed this plan. This crowd was LOUD and all over Bryce and chanted “No one cares!” Before he could say anything, “Handyman” Jake Gray came to the ring; he had a microphone in his tool box! Bryce wants a match!

4. Bryce Donovan vs. Jake Gray. I am pretty sure these two had a match just a few months ago. Gray attacked him at the bell but Bryce no-sold it, and Bryce dropped him with a pump kick to the sternum. Bryce is about 6’2″ and he stomped on the smaller Gray. and he hit a fallaway slam at 2:00. Bryce hit an F5 slam and scored the pin. As dominant as it should have been. “There is a reason that WWE ID’d this man,” Crockett said.

Bryce Donovan defeated Jake Gray at 4:26.

5. Tina San Antonio and Paris Van Dale vs. Liviyah and Gabby Forza. I’ll reiterate that I presume blonde Liviyah is in her late teens or early 20s. First team-ups for both of these squads. Gabby and Paris locked up to open, with powerhouse Forza hitting a bodyslam. Forza slammed teammate Liviyah onto Paris as well. Paris did the splits onto Liviyah’s chest at 2:30, and the heels began working over Liviyah. Liviyah hit a double missile dropkick. Gabby got the hot tag and hit some Stinger Splashes on each heel, then a Bulldog Powerslam on Paris, then a Vader Bomb on Tina for a nearfall at 4:30. Liviyah hit a Lungblower on Tina. Gabby hit a double spear and pinned Tina! Good for the time given.

Liviyah and Gabby Forza defeated Tina San Antonio and Paris Van Dale at 5:10.

6. Ricky Smokes (w/Brad Baylor) vs. Joe Ocasio. Smokes and Baylor, of course, are also WWE ID prospects and they are also the Wrestling Open tag champs. Ocasio is a powerhouse and clearly stronger than Smokes and recently returned from 10 months off with a leg injury. Ocasio showed off the key to Ray Jaz’s beach house that he stole a few weeks ago. (Again, only in pro wrestling is Ocasio the babyface of this story!) They locked up and Joe easily shoved him to the mat. He tied up Smokes on the mat and taunted him. Ocasio backed him into a corner and chopped him at 2:30. Smokes hit a clothesline into the corner. Baylor hopped on the apron and raked Ocasio’s eyes.

Smokes hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 5:00. Ocasio fired up and hit some clotheslines and a big backbody drop, then a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 6:30. Baylor again hopped on the apron but Ocasio struck him. Ray Jaz appeared out of nowhere and snapped Ocasio’s neck! Smokes hit an inverted DDT move and scored the tainted pin. Jaz continued to beat him up after the match.

Ricky Smokes defeated Joe Ocasio at 7:08.

* RJ Rude and Rex Lawless came to the ring, with RJ singing a Christmas song. I know music, but I don’t know Xmas music. Is this a Chipmunks song? I really don’t know.

7. RJ Rude and Rex Lawless vs. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King for No. 1 contender status. To my surprise, this is a first-time-ever meeting. Waller and Rude opened, and the MG worked over Rude’s left arm early on. The heels began working over Kylon in their corner. RJ grabbed the mic at 6:00 and sang the Christmas song again as he stomped on King. Waller got a hot tag and hit a running Shooting Star Press on Rude at 8:00. Lawless hit some jab punches and a running kick on Waller for a nearfall. MG hit stereo running knees to Lawless’ chin and scored the pin.

Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated RJ Rude and Rex Lawless to become No. 1 contender at 9:10.

* Baylor and Smokes came to the ring, and they told Miracle Generation they’ll get their tag title match… on Dec. 26!

* A ‘life story’ with Ryan Clancy was shown. He talked about growing up in New Jersey and being a life-long wrestling fan, and we saw some pictures of him and his dad, and of him as a kid. I LOVED this segment. I hope Wrestling Open puts this segment on YouTube for fans to check out. This was part 1, and a second part is coming next week.

8. TJ Crawford (w/Brad Hollister) vs. Bobby Orlando (w/Ryan Clancy). Neither Hollister nor Clancy are dressed to wrestle. TJ charged at the bell but Orlando sidestepped him. Bobby did some of his juvenile comedy early on. Crawford took control and kept Bobby grounded. TJ hit a sideslam at 3:00 and was in charge, and he applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Orlando finally hit a clothesline at 6:00. TJ hit a flipping neckbreaker for a nearfall. Bobby hit a Lungblower to the back at 8:30 and a shotgun dropkick. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down, as we’re approaching the time limit. Bobby climbed the ropes to hit a move, but Brad pulled TJ to the safety of the floor, and the time limit expired!

TJ Crawford vs. Bobby Orlando went to a time-limit draw at 10:00 even.

* Ryan Clancy hopped in the ring; Ryan and Bobby beat up Crawford. Hollister didn’t jump in the ring to save his teammate!

9. “Church of Greatness” Ichiban, Tyree Taylor, and Sammy Diaz (w/Lucas Chase, Brother Greatness) vs. “Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson, Hammer Tunis, and Danny Miles. This is a preview of an upcoming eight-man tag in a steel cage. Miles and Diaz opened, with Sammy hitting a huracanrana and a dropkick, then a top-rope crossbody block. Ichiban entered and hit some deep armdrags on Tunis at 1:30, then his “one!” punches in the corner. Tyree and Stetson got in, with Tyree hitting a side slam at 3:00. The SR trapped Diaz in their corner and began working him over. Miles hit a delayed vertical suplex.

Tyree got a hot tag and speared at 7:00 and he speared all three heels in a corner. The SR hit a team spinebuster move on Tyree! Tyree hit a double suplex at 9:00, and he threw Stetson to the floor. Ichiban nailed a flip dive to the floor on all three heels. In the ring, Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer on Miles for a nearfall. Tunis hit a spinebuster on Diaz, but Ichiban hit his leaping Flatliner on Tunis. Everyone hit their finisher. Sammy rolled up Miles for the clean pin! A really good six-man tag. NO reveal tonight on who will be Stetson Ranch’s mystery partner in the cage.

Ichiban and Tyree Taylor and Sammy Diaz defeated Steven Stetson and Hammer Tunis and Danny Miles at 11:23.

Final Thoughts: A really fun show, and they are building nicely to their big end-of-year show, too. A strong main event earns best match, just ahead of Miracle Generation vs. Rude and Lawless for second. TJ-Orlando takes third. I’ll reiterate we saw three WWE ID prospects on this show, and at least one other (Aaron Rourke) will be back next week. The Clancy sit-down ‘life story’ also was really entertaining; more of that please! I watched this live; I would anticipate IWTV will have it posted by Friday morning.