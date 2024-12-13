Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling “High Voltage” results: Vetter’s review of Brad Baylor vs. Facade for the PPW Title, and Diego Hill vs. Mark Alexander for the vacant PPW TV Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling “High Voltage”

Replay available via Premier Streaming Network’s YouTube Page

November 9, 2024 in Slatington, Pennsylvania at Slatington Expo Center

Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling released “High Voltage” for free on YouTube on Thursday, Dec. 12. Slatington is located north of Allentown, and straight west of New York city. Of the 12 matches on the show, these were the only two that stood out, and I’m sure that’s is why they decided to produce this episode of television. This is a small room and the lights are low. I wish they had just been left on, as it created too many dark spots. The crowd is maybe 150-200.

1. “Divebomb” Diego Hill vs. Mark Alexander for the vacant PPW TV Title. Diego is a North Carolina-area wrestler and he’s competed up and down the East Coast in the past few years, and he’s on my list of guys to watch. Alexander has wrestled on a handful of Fight Life events I’ve seen; he’s white with dark black hair and a beard and he’s a bit smaller than Diego. Basic offense early on and Diego hit a dropkick at 1:30, then a series of kicks. Alexander applied a crossface at 4:30. Alexander hit a DDT, and he switched to a half-crab. Diego hit a doublestomp to the chest. Alexander hit a Canadian Destroyer, but Diego hit a Hidden Blade to the jaw, and they were both down at 8:00.

They got up and traded chops, and Alexander hit some European Uppercuts. Diego hit a series of kicks. He went for a Lethal Injection, but Mark caught him and applied a sleeper. Diego hit a stunner and a twisting kick for the pin. Good action.

Diego Hill defeated Mark Alexander to win the vacant PPW TV Title at 10:06.

* A commercial aired for the next live show, “The Winds of Winter” this Saturday, with James Ellsworth headed to PPW!

* Backstage, Diego Hill was interviewed as he clutched the belt. “It’s been a whole freakin’ year and I finally captured gold,” he said. “Now, I got it right here on my shoulder.” He made an open challenge to all competitors.

* A commercial aired for the website and their online shop.

* Kristian Robinson was interviewed, and he challenged Diego to a title match on the show this Saturday!

* Facade was interviewed backstage. He showed off SEVEN belts he currently holds, including the PPW Title, which he kissed and said he’ll give it his heart and soul to keep it.

2. Brad Baylor vs. Facade for the PPW Title. Baylor is the 20-year-old WWE ID prospect, while lime-green haired Facade may have wrestled longer than Baylor’s been alive! They tied up but Baylor immediately rolled to the floor and stalled. He snuck in and got a rollup for a nearfall. Baylor kicked the ropes to crotch Facade at 3:00. Baylor hit a powerslam for a nearfall, then a snap suplex, and he kept Facade grounded. He applied a sleeper on the ‘Neon Ninja’ at 6:30, but Facade powered out, and Facade hit a back suplex, and they were both down. Facade hit a spinning heel kick that sent Baylor to the floor. Facade went for a baseball slide dropkick but he barely grazed Baylor.

Back in the ring, Baylor hit a punch to the gut at 9:00. Facade hit a stunner off the ropes. Baylor hit a standing neckbreaker and a shotgun dropkick, then a Cradle Shock slam. He hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 11:00. Baylor hit a low blow mule kick for a believable nearfall. Facade hit a springboard moonsault and scored the pin. Good action.

Facade defeated Brad Baylor to retain the PPW Title at 13:18.

* Santa Claus came to the ring with a huge sack, and he attacked Facade with it! He hit a Blade Runner-style swinging faceplant onto a folded chair. Santa took off the outfit and was revealed as Rembrandt, who has a ‘Golden Ticket’ briefcase, and he’s cashing it in! He slammed Facade and pinned him.

Rembrandt defeated Facade to win the PPW Title at 00:12.

* Dio Bando was interviewed backstage, and he’s facing Matt Jaeger. (This match took place on Nov. 9); it will air on next week’s TV episode.

* Rembrandt was interviewed backstage, still wearing the Santa hat, and he has the title belt around his waist. “All the years of work,” all the injuries, led to this title win, he said.

Final Thoughts: A smart way to advertise your show on Saturday — air your two best matches from the prior show and hopefully it gets viewed and convinces wrestling fans in the area to come and watch the action. Lighting certainly could have been better, but as far as match quality goes, this was two strong indy matches.

At just 42 minutes, this was an easy watch.