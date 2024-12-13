Tessa Blanchard reportedly returning to TNA, vacates CMLL Tag Team Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tessa Blanchard is expected to return to TNA imminently. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com reported the news of Blanchard’s expected return to TNA, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com added that Blanchard flew to Atlanta on Thursday ahead of TNA’s Final Resolution tonight and Saturday’s Impact television taping. In related news, CMLL announced that Blanchard has left the promotion and vacated the women’s tag team titles.
Powell’s POV: Blanchard’s last TNA/ImpactWrestling match was in March 2020. She officially left the company in June 2020 and was stripped of the world championship. Blanchard is extremely talented, but she fell from grace after being accused of bullying and racism. Blanchard has denied the allegations. Blanchard stated in an interview back in August that she struggled with depression due to the fallout. Chelsea Green responded via social media by stating that while she hopes Blanchard has found peace, she had yet to actually apologize for her past behavior. “Accountability matters, and a redemption tour of interviews won’t erase the actions of an egotistical bully,” Green wrote on social media.
Comunicado Oficial: El Campeonato Mundial Femenil de Parejas del CMLL ha quedado vacante tras la salida de Tessa Blanchard de la compañía.
El título se disputará el próximo año en una eliminatoria. https://t.co/l01k1kQQ77 pic.twitter.com/5EFN1M5sEs
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 13, 2024
So let me guess,
She’ll probably go after the title that nobody beat her for?
I really hope not. TNA has been doing much more good than bad in recent years and it would be nice if they avoid that whole mess and just have her go after Masha at some point.
It’s a shame she’s not yet going to AEW or even WWE though.Neither one need her obviously,but if she’s truly changed her ways just imagine the matches she could have.