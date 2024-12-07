Murphy’s Blog: NXT Deadline Predictions – Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT Title, Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice in an NXT Underground match

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE’s NXT brand presents its annual Deadline show tonight in Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory. In an attempt to create new match types, the Iron Survivor Challenge has emerged as one of the better ones despite early skepticism. These matches are hard to predict, but I think I can make a pretty good, educated guess based on process of elimination. I will say that the two champions who will eventually face these winners aren’t as hot as they could be at this stage, which takes away from these matches. As usual, though, I don’t doubt that the resulting title matches will still be good. With that said, let’s run down the card!

Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT Championship. To NXT’s credit, they’ve done a decent job rebuilding Holland. He’s not the best promo, but his work with Bubba Ray Dudley and his ending of the popular Chase U faction has given him a good level of heat. He’ll serve as a good challenger for Williams. The match will be decent, but as I said at the top, Williams’ shine has lost a little bit of its luster as of late. The novelty of chanting “Whoop That Trick” seems to be wearing off. We’ve seen this with other talents before so let’s see how the creative forces can get him back on track.

Don Predicts: Trick Williams retains the NXT Championship.

Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. This will feature a lot of high spots but we can approach the prediction through process of elimination. I seem to remember Evans recently coming up short in a title match and we know Page has had multiple opportunities so that takes them out. I suppose they could go with Wes Lee but I think he’s there for the spots. They’re telling a story of how Eddy Thorpe is disgruntled so I think a loss here adds to that. Plus, he was just part of a mystery attack so who knows if he’ll even be in it. That leaves Nathan Frazer. In my mind, Frazer would be a fun challenger in that he’ll give Trick a good match and it continues the friction with Axiom, especially if they lose the tag team titles. More on that later.

Don Predicts: Nathan Frazer wins the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Giulia vs. Wren Sinclair in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. This one’s a little harder to predict as NXT has three newer talents to build. I think Ruca and Sinclair are there to take pins. Giulia already had her title shot and they’ll likely move her to the women’s North American Title picture. That leaves Vaquer and Zaria. There’s time with Zaria as she’s new…perhaps that’s a Mania weekend match. Since they’ve been telling a little bit of a story with Vaquer and Roxanne Perez, that’s likely where they are going next.

Don Predicts: Stephanie Vaquer wins the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne the NXT Tag Team Titles. This is set up to be the upset of the night. On the surface, this would appear to be a successful defense for Frazer and Axiom, but I’m thinking of the story they’re telling with Frazer not focusing and potentially winning the Iron Survivor Challenge. I see a title change here and I’m interested to see if the titles move the Charlie Dempsey-led faction to the next level. Titles don’t always elevate talent but I think in this case, it’s a good possibility.

Don Predicts: Tavion Heights and Myles Borne win the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice in a NXT Underground match. Both women have untapped potential, particularly Parker. I’m not really a fan of these underground matches and I’m looking forward to seeing these two move on to other things. Vice lost the last Underground match she was in to Shayna Baszler so they might work to give her a win here, but my gut says that Parker gets the win as she has the higher upside of the two.

Don Predicts: Jaida Parker defeats Lola Vice.

