Grayson Waller recalls why he initially didn’t consider pursuing a pro wrestling career, when he sensed he could make it to WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Grayson Waller spoke with WESH’s Belal Jaber about who inspired him to become a pro wrestler and when sensed he could really make it to WWE. “Growing up, there was a bunch of guys,” Waller said. Shawn Michaels is probably the one that I always point to as the first guy that I watched. And I remember just watching all his stuff, which is part of the cool thing of then coming to WWE. You get to meet and work with some of these people. But for me, you know, I was always a fan of wrestling. I never, for some reason, found myself pursuing it.

“And I attribute some of that to the fact that I wasn’t seeing Australians on TV. So it didn’t seem like there was that easy connection. But then you started seeing Australians coming through. And I think Rhea (Ripley) and The Iconics are the three that I point to all the time because they are three people that I’ve met or had been in similar positions to me, in the same places, the same companies wrestling in Australia.

“And then to get to the WWE and do big things. So when I started seeing those things happening, the possibility of actually getting to WWE, started becoming apparent. And that’s when I started chasing it kind of in a different way.” Read the full interview at WESH.com.

Powell’s POV: Waller also spoke about his desire to work with CM Punk, and whether he felt like he made it when he worked the Elimination Chamber event in his native Australia.