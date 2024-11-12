NXT on The CW live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Disco Inferno, Elektra, Matt Cappotelli

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show received a A grade in our post show poll from 53 percent of the voters. B finished second with 35 percent of the votes. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) is 57.

-Elektra (Donna Adamo) is 54.

-The late Matt Cappotelli was born on November 12, 1979. He died at age 38 following a battle with brain cancer on June 29, 2018.