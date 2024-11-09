AEW Collision results (11/9): McGuire’s live review of Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheler Yuta vs. Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Trios Titles, Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer

AEW Collision (Episode 69)

Taped September November 7, 2024 in Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion

Aired November 9, 2024 on TNT

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone into the show and the show went right to the ring, where the House of Black made their entrance, despite Malakai Black retiring after his loss to Adam Cole Wednesday night. I kid. Schiavone was joined on commentary by Nigel McGuinness.

1. “The Iron Savages” Jacked Jameson, Beefcake Boulder and Bear Bronson vs. “House Of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews. Jacked Jameson ranted on the way to the ring and ranted that he and his team had new gear. King started the match by beating the hell out of Beefcake Boulder. The rest of The House attacked Boulder until Jameson tagged in and was the recipient of a lot of offense from Matthews. Eventually, King took all three men out with a Tope Suicida on the outside. Back inside the ring, Jacked Jameson took a nasty triple move, which included a Cannonball from King. That was enough to get the win.

“The House Of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews defeated “The Iron Savages” Jacked Jameson, Beefcake Boulder and Bear Bronson in 3:24.

After the match, the lights went out and FTR made their entrance. In the ring, Cash Wheeler told House of Black they came in peace. Dax chimed in and noted how HOB are their obstacle. Dax said on the backs of HOB and FTR, they build Collision. Dax noted how for the first time on Dynamite, HOB will face FTR next week and wanted to know who will face them. King and Black stepped forward. Black leaned in close to Dax and said, “good luck” before he dropped the microphone. FTR then walked past HOB and left the ring.

Lio Rush cut a promo in the back by himself. Rush said a shift was happening and they are all part of it. Rush said his past is creeping on him and forcing him to make a decision. Rush noted how he held onto the card MVP gave him some time ago. Rush listed the members of The Hurt Syndicate and rattled off the people he recently beat on AEW TV. Rush said he’s about to be on fire and he’s feeling great, but he wants to feel alive again. As such, he’s calling Swerve out on Dynamite next week. Rush concluded by saying the man of the hour is back around.

Private Party made their entrance in street clothes and took their spot at the top of the stage to watch the next match.

McGuire’s Musings: Boy, I forgot how fast of a clip AEW runs when it comes to their television shows and I’m tasked with keeping up. A simple trios squash win for HOB, which I like. As for The Iron Savages going full-on Outrunners … I’m not sure I agree with that, but I’m not making the decisions and nor does anyone want me to. King and Black vs. FTR on Wednesday should be a very good tag-team match and I’m curious to see how the outcome plays out. You’d think FTR gets the win, but HOB takes way more losses than it should these days. Also of note: Jason has the night off as he needed tonight to put the finishing touches on his soon-to-go-live OnlyFans account. That’s a lie, but it’s fun to think about. Either way, you’re stuck with the McGuire’s Mondays guy.

2. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd vs. “Top Flight” Darius and Dante Martin. The teams shook hands before things got under way. Darius and Magnum started the match. Darius got the best of the early moments of the match. Mangum eventually took Darius down with a shoulder block. Floyd tagged in. Dante did the same. Floyd landed a couple elbows, but then whiffed on a few strikes and Dante landed a flying shoulder block, which led Magnum to tag in. Darius tagged back in as well.

Magnum worked a side head-lock and Floyd tagged back in. From there, The Outrunners hit an inverted atomic drop and the four members of the teams engaged in a stare down. After that, the show went to a PIP.