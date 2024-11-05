Election Day, WWE in Nottingham, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Axel Tischer, Allysin Kay

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-It is Election Day in the United States. Do some research if you need to and then get out there and vote!

-WWE is in Nottingham, England at Motorpoint Arena today. We are looking for reports on all of the WWE overseas tour events. If you are going to this show or an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-The NXT television show was moved to Wednesday due to Election Day. The show will return to its usual Tuesday time slot next week.

-Last week’s NXT television show received a A grade in our post show poll from 68 percent of the voters. B finished second with 19 percent of the votes. I gave the show a B+ grade and thought it was a nice bounce back episode from a flat Halloween Havoc premium live event.

Birthdays and Notables

-Axel Tischer is 38. He worked as Alexander Wolfe in WWE.

-Allysin Kay turned is 37.