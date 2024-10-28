TNA issues medical updates on Chris Bey and El Hijo del Vikingo

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Monday to provide medical updates on Chris Bey and El Hijo del Vikingo.

Chris Bey is recovering at the hospital following surgery for the neck injury suffered Sunday night and he had an MRI procedure on Monday. He was resting in his hospital room Monday night, joking, talking about Bound For Glory and in good spirits. Chris will be in Detroit for a few days and family members have joined him, along with TNA Wrestling management and wrestlers who are staying in Detroit.

Chris is under professional care and supervision, and the local medical staff has been in contact with his personal doctor.

Vikingo returned to the Detroit hotel Sunday night after being treated at the hospital for a right knee injury. He is on crutches and wearing a leg brace. Vikingo flew home to Mexico on Monday, where he will be examined and treated by his specialist.

TNA Wrestling thanks everyone for their continued thoughts and prayers. We will update when additional updates are known. Please respect the privacy of Chris Bey and Vikingo, and their families, during this difficult time.

Powell’s POV: For those who missed the earlier update, both wrestlers were injured during separate matches at the TNA Impact taping on Sunday in Detroit. Although the press release did not disclose the nature of Bey’s neck injury, it’s obviously good to read that he is in good spirits. Here’s wishing the very best for both men.