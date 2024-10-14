WWE Raw preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes meet face-to-face

-Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston

-Rhea Ripley opens the show

-The Miz vs. R-Truth

Powell’s POV: Raw was taped last Monday in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center due to the company’s European tour. Raw will remain a two-hour show through the end of the year. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.