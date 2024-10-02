WWE Speed – Iyo Sky vs. Naomi

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Iyo Sky vs. Naomi in a semifinal match in the eight-woman tournament to become the first WWE Women’s Speed Champion. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! It’s @Iyo_SkyWWE vs. Naomi in the #WWESpeed Semifinals. Who will punch their ticket to the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Match? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YdTGXFdsr6 — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024

Powell’s POV: Sky won the match and will face the winner of next week’s Candice LaRae vs. Kairi Sane semifinal match in the finals. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media.