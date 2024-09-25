WWE Speed – Piper Niven vs. Candice LaRae

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Piper Niven vs. Candice LaRae in a quarterfinal match in the eight-woman tournament to become the first WWE Women’s Speed Champion. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Candice LaRae won the match and will face Kairi Sane in the semifinals. Next week’s show features Iyo Sky vs. Naomi in the other semifinal match. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media.